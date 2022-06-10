ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Necessary: Rising gas prices, airfare might result in more staycations

By Kevin Necessary
Back in the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, while hunkered inside avoiding the virus, I would daydream about all the places I'd travel once things went back to normal. Flights around the country or world. Road trips to new destinations and old favorites. I'm sure I'm not the only one who fantasized about getting back out into the world when everyone was locked down. Of course, with gas prices and flights rising, it might be a good idea to consider getting the most out of a staycation.

More: Rising airfares: Cincinnati one of the top 10 cities for fastest rising costs, per report

More: The average price of gas is now over $5 in Ohio, Cincinnati, just above nationwide trends

Kevin Necessary is an illustrator and editorial cartoonist. His editorial cartoons appear Sundays in The Enquirer.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer:

