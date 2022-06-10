ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkville, IL

Barry Craig Kimes, 70

WSPY NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry Craig Kimes, age 70 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 21, 1951 in Aurora, IL the son of Donald and Wanda (Harthan) Kimes. Barry was united in marriage on July 18,...

www.wspynews.com

WSPY NEWS

Glenn B. Olson, 84

Glenn B. Olson, 84, of Plano, IL. passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at his home. He was born September 2, 1937 in Morris, IL. the son of Andrew and Clara (Bromeland) Olson. He married Judith Thurow in Aurora, IL. After he was widowed, he found love again with Jane Foster and he warmly welcomed her family as his own. He was employed at Barber-Green & Aurora Metals for many years. He was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Plano, IL. He was a handyman and enjoyed remodeling his home and helping his brothers and sisters with housing projects. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and was especially proud of his grandson William.
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sherida Lea Parks, 75

Sherida Lea Parks, age 75 of Sandwich, IL passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 5, 1946 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Norman and Elaine (Caswell) Clouse. Sherry was united in marriage on February 24, 1980...
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Michelle M. Smith

Michelle M. Smith passed away peacefully at her home in Mendota Il. on June 2. Michelle was born on July 6th, 1985. She was preceded in death by her dad, Clarence "Butch" Smith. And is survived by her daughter, Gracie, mom Mary Vancil, step-dad Ike Vancil and her brother and sister, Rudy and Melissa. And grandmother Dorothy Fessler. And best friend Jennifer Sibly,
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kenneth "Doug" Bidstrup, 34

Kenneth “Doug” Bidstrup, 34, of Corinth, MS, formerly of Earlville, IL passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Corinth, Mississippi. He was born July 27, 1987 in Sandwich, IL the son of Kenneth “Tim” and Dawn (Hartman) Bidstrup. He was a member of Earlville United Presbyterian Church. Doug enjoyed skateboarding, playing his guitar and basketball. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and his nieces and nephews.
EARLVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Law Enforcement Torch Run 2022 happening Wednesday

The Kendall County Sheriff's office, Montgomery, Oswego, Plano, and Yorkville police departments will be participating in the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on June 15 at 9am Wednesday. Runners will be on the road, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes and to be careful when driving.
YORKVILLE, IL
CBS News

Rep. Sean Casten's 17-year-old daughter Gwen dies

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten announced Monday evening that his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, has died, CBS Chicago reports. "The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time," Casten's office said in an email. Shortly before Casten's congressional office announced his daughter's death, Casten's...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged in crash that caused vehicle fire in Oswego

An Aurora man is facing charges in a crash that caused a vehicle fire at the intersection of Harvey Road and Wolfs Crossing Road in Oswego on Sunday. Police allege that 21-year-old Chance M. Becker, of Aurora, was behind the wheel of Kia Forte when he disobeyed a stop sign on northbound Harvey and hit a dump truck on Wolfs Crossing. The driver of the dump truck wasn't hurt.
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora fighters rescue woman from Fox River

The Aurora Fire Department rescued a woman from the Fox River near downtown Aurora Saturday night. A news release from the department says rescuers were called just before nine and located the woman in the east channel near the casino. Several bystanders said the woman jumped into the river from a nearby bridge.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

A first for Oswego: new police strategic vehicle

The Oswego Police Department is seeking approval from the Oswego Village Board for a new strategic vehicle at its meeting Tuesday night. Costing a quarter million dollars, the police could have the use of a Lenco Bear Cat Model G2 Four Door Armored Vehicle. Village agenda documents describe the approach...
OSWEGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Apartments damaged in Oswego Township fire

Two apartments and an outbuilding were damaged in a fire Sunday morning in the 2200 block of Route 31 in Oswego Township. No one was hurt. The Oswego Fire Protection District says it was called to the area just before 8 Sunday morning to find a fire burning in a outbuilding with two attached apartments. Because of the size of the fire, additional firefighters from neighboring departments were called in.
WSPY NEWS

Man Sentenced For Killing Another Individual in DUI Related Crash

A man who killed another individual in a DUI related crash was sentenced in Grundy County on Monday, June 13th. Ryan Bennett, 43, of Morris entered into a blind guilty plea on the charge of Aggravated DUI causing Death, a class two felony in March of 2022. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Bennett was eastbound on DuPont Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a vehicle operated by Matthew Burchfield, who was heading southbound on Route 47.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Shot Walking Along Lakefront Near Museum Campus

Three people were shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday near the Museum Campus on the Near South Side. The wounded were walking along the lakefront in the 1200 block of South Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

State agency upholds Sandwich mayor’s decision

As of midnight Monday, the Route 34 Pub and Grub was to be shut down by the city of Sandwich. Stemming from a 2019 incident, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission upheld a finding and liquor license revocation decision by the Sandwich Liquor Commissioner. Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi made the...
SANDWICH, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE DOWNTOWN CHICAGO TORNADO ALARM HAS THE INTERNET GOING WILD

A tornado warning was issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg on Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning battered the area. The warning was in effect until approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off. Fire...
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy