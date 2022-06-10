Barry Craig Kimes, 70

Glenn B. Olson, 84, of Plano, IL. passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at his home. He was born September 2, 1937 in Morris, IL. the son of Andrew and Clara (Bromeland) Olson. He married Judith Thurow in Aurora, IL. After he was widowed, he found love again with Jane Foster and he warmly welcomed her family as his own. He was employed at Barber-Green & Aurora Metals for many years. He was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Plano, IL. He was a handyman and enjoyed remodeling his home and helping his brothers and sisters with housing projects. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and was especially proud of his grandson William.

