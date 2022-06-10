ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoDOT closing stretch of I-170 this weekend for bridge demolition project

By Chris Regnier
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There could be traffic trouble this weekend for drivers on Interstate 170.

MoDOT is slated to completely close a stretch of I-170 to demolish the Midland Bridge over the highway in the Overland/Vinita Park area.

Starting Friday at 8 p.m., crews will close all northbound and southbound I-170 lanes from St. Charles Rock Road to Page Avenue. This comes as MoDOT plans to demolish a bridge at Midland Boulevard as part of a rehabilitation process.

MoDOT says this is the beginning of a multi-million dollar project to demolish and then rebuild both the Midland bridge and the nearby Lackland bridge. Both were built back in 1981 and are in need of repairs.

Crews plan to remove the driving surface then rehab the Midland bridge and reopen it later this year, potentially as soon as October. As the weekend nears, MoDOT is worried about traffic backups.

“MODOT is very concerned, that’s why we chose a weekend,” said Aaron Hugenberg, MoDOT area engineer for North County. “We thought it would impact traffic the least starting Friday night and then opening back up Monday morning.”

Drivers traveling southbound on I-170 will exit at St. Charles Rock Road and travel westbound to southbound Lindbergh to eastbound Page Avenue and back to I-170. Drivers traveling northbound I-170 will exit at Page Avenue and travel westbound to northbound Lindbergh to eastbound St. Charles Rock Road and back to I-170.

There will be detour signs for traffic coming from both directions. All lanes of I-170 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 13.

Crews are going to work on the Midland Bridge first then eventually move on to the Lackland Bridge. The estimated price tag for the upcoming work on both bridges is $5.5 million.

