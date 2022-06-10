Drive-by shooting in North Hills leaves one man dead

An investigation was launched Thursday afternoon after a man sitting in his car in North Hills was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were first dispatched to the scene just after 5:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting on Roscoe Boulevard and Haskell Avenue in the North Hills neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found the victim, a man now identified as 41-year-old Armando Ruano, suffering from a gunshot wound inside of his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect reportedly drove alongside the victim's vehicle and fired several shots the victim.

Investigators were still working to determine a motive in the shooting, and are actively searching for the suspect seen fleeing from the area in a black Dodge Charger with heavily tinted windows.

They do not believe that the shooting was gang-related.

He was last seen driving westbound along Roscoe Boulevard.