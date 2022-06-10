ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Drive-by shooting in North Hills leaves one man dead

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x235P_0g6fewlF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uweqr_0g6fewlF00
Shooting investigation underway following drive-by shooting in North Hills 00:17

An investigation was launched Thursday afternoon after a man sitting in his car in North Hills was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were first dispatched to the scene just after 5:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting on Roscoe Boulevard and Haskell Avenue in the North Hills neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found the victim, a man now identified as 41-year-old Armando Ruano, suffering from a gunshot wound inside of his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect reportedly drove alongside the victim's vehicle and fired several shots the victim.

Investigators were still working to determine a motive in the shooting, and are actively searching for the suspect seen fleeing from the area in a black Dodge Charger with heavily tinted windows.

They do not believe that the shooting was gang-related.

He was last seen driving westbound along Roscoe Boulevard.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Two El Monte police officers wounded during shooting

Two police officers with the El Monte Police Department were wounded during a shooting Tuesday. It happened at about 5:10 p.m. on the corner of Garvey Avenue and Central Avenue in El Monte. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, law enforcement transported the two officers to a hospital in unknown conditions.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect was also shot and is in an unknown condition. No further information about the suspect is available at this time. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Two El Monte police officers shot and killed while investigating a reported stabbing

Two police officers were shot and killed in El Monte Tuesday night.It happened at about 4:45 p.m. on the corner of Garvey Avenue and Central Avenue in El Monte. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, law enforcement transported the two officers to a hospital in unknown conditions. They died later that evening according to the City of El Monte. City officials said the two officers were investigating a possible stabbing at the Siesta Inn. The officers were ambushed with gunfire upon arrival."There are no words to describe our grief and devastation by this senseless act as we learned about the passing of two of our police officers. It weighs heavy on our hearts and we are sending our support to their families. We would also like to thank the El Monte community and our surrounding government agencies for the outpouring support we have received in the last few hours," the City of El Monte, El Monte Police Department and El Monte Police Officers said in a statement. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect was also shot and killed.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Suspect who allegedly shot CHP officer in Studio City suffers from PTSD, family says

The family of the 33-year-old man accused of shooting an officer during a traffic stop said the Marine Veteran has been suffering from PTSD after a combat tour. "I think it's important we shed light on this situation because mental health is a big issue," said his cousin Shamaya Shayesteh.Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroadbadi enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2008 and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010. His family said that five Marines he was close with were killed in action, one recently died of a heart attack, and two committed suicide — one of whom, a sergeant, took his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CHP officer in critical condition after being shot at traffic stop in Van Nuys; Suspect taken into custody

Police are searching for a suspect who shot a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop Monday.The shooting happened at about 7:54 p.m. in the 4500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, and was preceded by some sort of physical altercation between the officer and the suspect. At some point, the suspect was able to draw a firearm and fired multiple shots at the officer, who was struck several times. The Los Angeles Fire Department took the critically-wounded officer to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment. The suspect fled the scene before additional officers arrived. However, the Los Angeles Police Department and CHP went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
North Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
spectrumnews1.com

2 females killed during street takeover in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. (CNS) — Sheriffs officials were continuing Monday to investigate the deaths of two females who were in a car that may have been involved in a Compton street takeover when it slammed into an oncoming SUV. Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said the crash occurred...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

1 killed, another wounded in shooting in Carson; suspect at large

Authorities Sunday said they were investigating the circumstances leading up to a shooting in Carson that killed one person. The incident unfolded in the 10 block of Scottsdale South in Carson. It was there that deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday.When they arrived, they located the victim who had been shot multiple times in his upper torso. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. While investigating, detectives learned that an initial shooting unfolded in the 20 block of Paradise Valley South, and believe a bystander in his early 20s was wounded. That man transported himself to a hospital where he was in stable condition. Police said no suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

Metro bus attacked by large group Sunday

A Metro bus was attacked by a large crowd of people Sunday afternoon that reportedly attempted to take over the vehicle as it approached them. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened at around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 54th Street, where a large crowd was reportedly gathered. As the driver continued to move forward, the crowd surrounded the bus and began to smash the windows in what they are calling an attempt to take over the bus. Authorities were unsure if the group was part of a street takeover.There were no injuries reported and it was unclear the extent of damage caused to the bus. There were no suspect descriptions immediately available as deputies continued to investigate the incident. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LAPD investigates fatal shooting in Downtown Los Angeles

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning. The scene unfolded at around 12:15 a.m. on E. 14th Street and San Pedro Street, where authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a man, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.Los Angeles Police Department detectives were searching for a suspect only identified as a male Hispanic, around 25-years-old.According to LAPD's Operations Center, the shooting was preceded by an altercation between the suspect and the victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Dodge
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in Athens area of LA County

A man died Monday after being shot in the Athens area of south Los Angeles.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 117th Street.The man, whose identity was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website  https://lacrimestoppers.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Fire Station Struck by Stray Gunfire | Oxnard

06.12.2022 | 1:22 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Valley Park Dr and Date St. Officers canvasing the area found at least 12 bullet casings at the reported location. Upon further investigation, officers discovered that at least three...
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

Suspect killed in Valley Glen crash while being pursued

A chase ended in a deadly crash in Valley Glen on Saturday. The California Highway Patrol started to pursue a speeding driver in Altadena. The suspect also drove the wrong-way on the 118 Freeway and smashed into a CHP car. The chase ended in Valley Glen where the suspect died after hitting a bystander's vehicle at Mammoth Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, then slamming into a tree. The driver of the other car had minor injuries.  
ALTADENA, CA
CBS LA

More than $200K worth of stolen Lululemon leggings found in La Habra apartment

More than $200,000 worth of stolen Lululemon products were found at a La Habra apartment and seized by a CHP retail crime task force.The athleisure wear bust by its Organized Retail Crime Task Force was announced by the California Highway Patrol Monday."According to Lululemon representatives this is the largest recovery of stolen items in the company's history," the CHP said in a Facebook post.Authorities say their investigators were alerted to three large boxes of Lululemon merchandise being shipped from Ohio to an apartment complex in La Habra and intercepted the shipment. The investigators instead delivered the shipment to the apartment, and while there, saw several other similar boxes.After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched the apartment and found 16 large boxes, each filled with Lululemon leggings stolen from various stores throughout the country, including Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin. A total of 1,861 stolen items, with a retail value of $203,688, were seized and inventoried, according to the CHP.The investigation into the stolen merchandise continues, and the residents of the apartment told investigators they had no knowledge of what the boxes contained, CHP officials said.
LA HABRA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Chino Hills man faces charges of kidnapping, torture, rape

A Chino Hills man will face a judge Monday on charges he kidnapped a female, torturing and raping her over the course of several months.Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, was arrested Saturday after a brief standoff in Placentia on suspicion of kidnapping, torture, aggravated mayhem, rape, false imprisonment, and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.Authorities served a search warrant at McGuire's home in the Alterra Park area of Chino Hills after making contact with a female victim on June 9. She told deputies that McGuire had...
CHINO HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in North Hills Car-To-Car Shooting

NORTH HILLS – A man who was killed in a car-to-car shooting in North Hills was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime. The shooting occurred about 5:20 p.m. Thursday at Roscoe Boulevard and Haskell Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armando Ruano, 41,...
CBS LA

Reward for information in theft of rescue dog who later died of her injuries up to $17,000

PETA is pitching in on a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who kidnapped a dog from a rescue facility in Camarillo that was later found with fatal injuries on the side of the 101 Freeway.With the $5,000 infusion from PETA, the reward for information about the theft of Pretty Girl is now at $17,000. The 45-pound, 2-year-old mixed-breed dog was stolen from the Camarillo facility of Paw Works, a Ventura County rescue group, just hours before she was found on the side of the 101 Freeway with life-threatening injuries.Pretty Girl was taken to the Paw Works Veterinary Hospital with severe back, neck, and head trauma, bruising, internal bleeding, and swelling around her rectum, and ultimately died of her injuries.Security video of the Thursday morning break-in and theft has been released, but the intruder wore a hoodie and is not easily identifiable in the grainy, black-and-white video. The intruder has only been described as a person with a light complexion wearing a light hoodie and loose-fitting shorts, and got into the facility by picking a lock.Anyone with information about the break-in or the intruder can contact Camarillo Police at (805) 388-5100.
CAMARILLO, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man gets 30 years to life for deadly hit-and-run

LANCASTER — A man convicted in a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale that killed a teenage boy and an 18-year-old man, last year, was sentenced, Friday, to 30 years to life in state prison. William Alexander Marquez, now 36, was convicted, May 16, of two counts each of murder, gross...
PALMDALE, CA
crimevoice.com

“Last Night in Corona…”

Originally published as a City of Corona Police Department Facebook post – “Good Afternoon Corona. From 7:00 am Monday, May 30th, until 7:00 am this morning, we responded to 2,172 incidents. Included in these calls for service and pro-active patrols were 92 alarm calls, 44 area checks, 135 disturbance calls, 195 property checks, and 37 welfare checks. Officers arrested 52 persons for various crimes during the same time frame.
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

9 pedestrians recovering after pickup truck runs onto sidewalk in Westlake District

Nine pedestrians are recovering Sunday after a pickup truck ran onto a sidewalk in the Westlake District. The crash Saturday unfolded at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street. Witnesses say the driver jumped a curb, hit a light pole, smashed into street vending stands and hit nine people, including two children. Two 8-year-olds and four adults, along with the truck's driver and passenger, were taken to the hospital. Firefighters say none of those injuries appear to be life-threatening but one person was seriously hurt. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
119K+
Followers
22K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy