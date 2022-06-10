ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hunter Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders agree on a big two-year contract extension

By Mark Schofield
 4 days ago
The off-season of wide receivers getting big new deals continues. The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agreed on a two-year contract extension worth $32 million. The deal includes $21 million in guaranteed money for the receiver.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was among the first reporting the news on Friday morning:

Following his successful college career at Clemson, Renfrow was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Raiders. He has been a part of their passing game since his rookie season, where he caught 49 passes for 605 yards and four touchdowns. 2021 was a career season for the receiver, as last year Renfrow caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

As Pelissero noted above, now he will be playing for Josh McDaniels, in an offensive system that has seen slot receivers produce huge numbers in the past. Plus, with Davante Adams on the outside, Renfrow might see even more one-on-one opportunities in the year ahead.

