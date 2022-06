NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old Houston man who reportedly raps about stealing money was one of four people taken into custody for allegedly robbing an ATM. According to Nashville Police, on June 6, two of the four suspects robbed an ATM technician outside a Bank of America at 645 Thompson Lane. They reportedly told the technician "to not do anything stupid and hand over the money."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO