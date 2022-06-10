ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor proclaims Friday James 'Turk' Murphy Day

Cover picture for the articleDunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas has proclaimed Friday James "Turk" Murphy Day in the city of Dunkirk....

chautauquatoday.com

Village leaders voice support for new hospital

Village leaders in Fredonia are voicing their support of plans for a new Brooks Memorial Hospital. During Monday evening's Village Board meeting, Trustee Jim Lynden spoke about a letter he sent to Governor Kathy Hochul asking that the $74 million in state funds designated for the project be released. Lynden and fellow Trustee Michelle Twichell attended a rally held by the hospital system on June 4. Lynden says the loss of the hospital would impact the entire region...
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Borrello to hold town hall meeting in Dunkirk

State Senator George Borrello will be hosting a town hall meeting this evening in the city of Dunkirk. The event will run from 6 until 7 pm at the Kosciuszko Polish Home Association. Borrello will be joined by Assemblyman Andy Goodell. The Sunset Bay Republican is holding the meeting to gather feedback from constituents and provide an update on the recently completed legislative session.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

CWC Updates Jamestown City Council on Chadakoin River Restoration Project

The first phase of Jamestown's Chadakoin River restoration project has been completed, but future phases are being influenced by an invasive tree species that has taken over three areas of the shoreline. That's according to Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Ecological Restoration Manager Twan Leenders, who recently updated the Jamestown City Council on the project. Leenders says phase one began on March 10th and involved removing debris and dead trees in using four "trap areas" to minimize impact on property...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Fire Department Completes Station Renovation

The Fredonia Fire Department's station has a new renovated look, and the department held a ceremony on Saturday to celebrate its renovation. According to the department, the nearly two-year-long project included exterior structure and cosmetic renovation, as well as upgrades and renovation for laundry facilities and its EMS supply room. The exterior of the department's museum was also painted to match the architect's rendering, and new lightning now adorns the facade and hose tower. President Julius Leone spoke about the history of the building and introduced local dignitaries, while Chaplain Robert Hayward guided the prayer of dedication of the station and anointing of the apparatus.
FREDONIA, NY
Early voting begins this weekend for June 28 primary

The June 28 primary is just two weeks away, and the Chautauqua County Board of Elections is preparing for not only the primary, but early voting. Republican Elections Commissioner Brian Abram says early voting runs June 18-26. Democratic voters will decide on candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, will Republicans will decide on candidates for Governor. There will be four locations for early voting according to Abram...
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Firefighters Respond to House Fire on Winsor Street

Firefighters in Jamestown were called out to a house fire early Sunday morning on the city's south side. County dispatchers say crews responded to the blaze at 15 Winsor Street at about 5:45 AM. No further information is available at this time. Photos by the 716 Network.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia woman cited after rollover crash in Pomfret

A Fredonia woman has been ticketed after a rollover crash on Route 20 near Harmon Hill Road in the town of Pomfret on Monday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 26-year-old Selena Diaz was heading west on Route 20 shortly after 11:45 AM, when her van went off the roadway, struck several street signs, sheared off a power pole, before striking a small embankment. The impact caused the van to flip over and hit the side of a barn before coming to rest. Diaz was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital with apparently minor injuries. A passenger suffered more serious injuries and was airlifted to UPMC Hamot in Erie. Deputies later cited Diaz for moving from lane unsafely, and she will appear in Pomfret Court at a later date.
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Rosas Supports New York State's Enhanced Gun Laws

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas backs New York State's enhanced gun legislation that Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week in the wake of recent mass shootings nationwide. The new legislation included changes regarding the purchase of AR-15 rifles, as well as strengthening the state's Red Flag Law. In a recent interview with WDOE News, Rosas said that while he doesn't agree with some of the changes made, he feels that "tweaking" the gun laws is a good thing overall...
Drive-in rabies immunization clinic to be held in Clymer on July 7

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health has announced that a free rabies vaccination clinic will be held on Thursday, July 7 from 5 to 7 pm at the Town of Clymer Highway Building. It will be a drive-in clinic, and animals must be preregistered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The Town of Clymer, along with the Chautauqua County Division of Public Health will co-sponsor the clinic. Dr. Gregory Seblink will be the attending veterinarian. Because of a limited number of slots, pet owners should preregister as soon as possible.
chautauquatoday.com

North Collins Bank Robbery Suspects Arrested in Ohio

The suspects who were involved in a bank robbery in North Collins last month are now in custody. Erie County Sheriff's deputies assisted the FBI and a municipal police department with information that resulted in the arrest. According to the Sheriff's Office, the individuals are believed to have been involved in a multi-state criminal operation that included a total of 15 bank robberies in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Indiana, including the robbery at Community Bank in North Collins on May 3rd. The suspects were apprehended in Guernsey County, Ohio after they led law enforcement officers on a 50-mile high-speed chase. The investigation has been turned over to the FBI.
chautauquatoday.com

Motorcycle Crash in Villenova Lands Buffalo Woman in Hospital

A 55-year-old woman from Buffalo was airlifted to an area hospital following a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Villenova. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say the unidentified woman was making a left turn onto Oaks Road from Route 322 at about 3:30 PM, when she lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. She was treated at the scene by South Dayton EMS and the Chautauqua County Medic fly car for non-life threatening injuries, and she was later flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC for more treatment. State Police also assisted at the scene. The Sheriff's Office says no charges are expected.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

JHS Battle of the Classes Raises Over $8,500 for UCAN Shelter

An annual Jamestown High School tradition resulted in $8,524.22 raised for a local shelter. The 42nd edition of the JHS Battle of the Classes was recently held at Strider Field, raising the funds that will go towards renovating the UCAN Women and Chlidren's Shelter. The annual Battle of the Classes is a competition between the four JHS classes to see who can raise the most money for the designated charity over a two-week time. The battle includes fun games, sporting competitions, and a dance-off to celebrate. The winner of this year's Battle of the Classes was the sophomore class.
CCHS to waive dog adoption fees

With 31 dogs currently up for adoption, and at least a half dozen more that will be available in the coming days, the Chautauqua County Humane Society (CCHS) has announced it will waive dog adoption fees. Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia says they have decided to waive adoption fees until they can get the dog population down to a manageable level.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Angola man cited after head-on crash on Route 60 in the town of Charlotte

An Angola man who allegedly attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone is facing several charges after a head-on collision on Route 60 in the Town of Charlotte Monday morning. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred shortly after 7 am, when 49-year-old John Lemke was driving a pickup truck that struck a construction vehicle that was pulling a trailer. Four occupants of the construction vehicle suffered minor injuries. The driver was taken to Brooks Memorial for evaluation, while the other occupants refused treatment. Lemke was also injured and transported to the Dunkirk based hospital. The Sheriff's Office says Lemke's license was found to have ten New York State suspensions and revocations. He's been cited for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree alcohol related, switched plates, unsafe passing, failure to keep right and other traffic violations. Lemke will appear in Charlotte Town Court at a later date.
ANGOLA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Tops Markets to Celebrate Grand Reopening of Dunkirk Store

Tops Friendly Markets will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a grand reopening of its store on Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. The ceremony, scheduled for Monday at 11:00 AM, will celebrate a renovation of the store, which has a new look and renewed focus on fresh departments. The store has been refreshed from top to bottom for a new and contemporary experience, which includes new exterior paint with decorative awnings, landscaping, energy efficient equipment and LED lighting both inside and out, solar powered efficiencies, new flooring, expanded state-of-the-art self-check outs, renovated restrooms, and new interior decor. Store Manager Scott Obert says he and his team are working hard every day to make life easier for their shoppers by focusing on affordable, easy-to-prepare meal options. He invites the community to visit during the grand reopening celebration and even have the chance to win some great prizes.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

First responders rescue man who fell in gorge

A 25-year-old man fell about 15 feet in the Chautauqua Gorge off Hannum Road in the town of Chautauqua late Sunday night. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call around 11:30 pm along with Chautauqua County EMS, the Mayville Fire Department and the County Tech Team. The man suffered apparent injuries in the fall and was extricated from a creek bed. He was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania for further treatment.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Gas prices continue to rise as demand increases

Gas prices continue to rise as demand increases. That's the word from AAA. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $5.01, up 14 cents from a week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.08. The New York State average is $5.04, up 13 cents per gallon since last Monday. Chautauqua County's average price at the pump is $4.88, an increase of 22 cents from a week ago. One year ago, the statewide average was $3.11. AAA says the Energy Information Administration reports that total domestic gasoline stocks decreased while gasoline demand increased as drivers continue to fuel up for the summer driving season, typically a time when gas demand increases.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Frewsburg Man Charged in Domestic Dispute

State Police charged a Frewsburg man with 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment after responding to a report of a domestic dispute on Saturday. Troopers were called to a residence in the Town of Carroll at about 3:00 AM and found that 37-year-old Brian Jones had allegedly physically pushed the victim throughout the residence. They add that the victim was a protected party in an order of protection against Jones. He was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.

