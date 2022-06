NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is shot outside a convenience store in South Nashville. The 24-year-old man is at the hospital after being shot in the torso outside the Speedway on the 1900 block of Murfeesboro Pike shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The victim and shooter reportedly know each other.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO