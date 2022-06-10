ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Commissioners allocate $440K to Economic Development Applicants

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fremont County Commissioners this week doled out $440,000 in economic development funds generated by the half-cent tax approved by voters. The county’s portion of the proceeds, during this distribution...

