Denver weather: Hot, hot, hot this weekend

By Jerry Herman
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Visitors talk next to a rooftop garden during the opening day of Colorado State University Spur’s Terra building on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the CSU Spur campus in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Things are heating up around Denver on Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures approaching record-breaking highs are forecast over the next few days in Denver, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A high temperature of 94 is forecast Friday in Denver followed by expected highs of 97 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday. A slight chance of thunderstorms is forecast Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather service.

The record high for June 10 in Denver is 99 degrees, set in 2013. The June 11 record is 100 (2013) and June 12 is 97 (1952). The average high for June 10 is 81 degrees.

There's no letdown from the heat to start next week with a forecast high of 97 on Monday.

Here's is an extended look at the Denver forecast from the weather service.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Saturday: A 10% chance of showers after 3 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South-southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84.

The Denver Gazette

Dusty Saunders: From orphan to beloved son of Denver

In his final public writing, beloved Denver journalist Dusty Saunders wrote of being orphaned at 9 years old and missing out on some of the basics of a normal childhood. He never became, for example, in any way tech-savvy. “I avoided those kinds of courses in school so I could play sports and chase girls,” he wrote last November. “Hey, there are worse vices.” Saunders’ father died of a lung disease when he was 8. His mother died of a heart attack 18 months later....
DENVER, CO
