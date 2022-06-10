ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify man killed in shooting at apartment complex off Auten Road in South Bend

By Tribune Staff Report
 4 days ago

SOUTH BEND — One man killed in a Thursday night shooting at an apartment complex off of Auten Road on the north side of South Bend has been identified as 28-year-old Dionte Williams of South Bend.

Police were called to the Laurel Woods Apartments around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting and responding South Bend units soon found a man lying unresponsive in the doorway of one of the apartment buildings.

Downtown South Bend homicide: Women killed outside restaurant 2 weeks after her son was fatally shot

The man was later pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim Friday, but investigators have not given information regarding the circumstances of the shooting or information about possible suspects. Scanner traffic also does not indicate what took place in the moments before the shooting.

The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating and officials ask anyone with knowledge about the incident to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune:

