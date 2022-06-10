ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

One dead in late Thursday night car crash. Norwich police are investigating.

By John Penney, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 4 days ago
NORWICH – One person was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle crash in Norwich, police said.

Police and emergency service personnel responded at 10:24 p.m. to the area of Hunters and Mohegan Park roads for a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Police said it appeared one of the involved vehicles was turning off Mohegan Park Road while another was traveling east on Hunters Road before they made contact.

One driver transported to The William W. Backus Hospital with life-threatening injuries later died. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The other driver, along with passengers, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The crash led to Harland Road being closed for approximately two hours.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Norwich police at (860) 886-5561.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

