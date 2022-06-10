ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Back after a hiatus due to COVID, CMA Fest returned to Nashville. The last time fans were able to attend the festival was back in 2019.

Over the course of the four-day event, which began on Thursday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 12, the Metro Police Department expects over 200,000 in the area.

Fans will see their favorites like Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and more. Every artist who performs during CMA Fest is donating their time so that a portion of ticket proceeds can be invested in high-quality music education programs throughout the U.S. via the CMA Foundation.

CMA Fest is the longest-running Country Music festival in the world. The 2019 CMA Fest sold out with capacity crowds and had the largest engagement by Country Music fans in the event’s history, with visitors from all 50 states and 37 international countries flocking to downtown Nashville.

Before you go read more about what you can take , and how to get around and where to park and road closures .

To keep up to date on the latest happenings, download the CMA Fest app here.

See our photos from CMA Fest below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Ha3r_0g6fZIzu00
photo by Donna Vissman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ObGzV_0g6fZIzu00
photo by Donna Vissman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vamz_0g6fZIzu00
photo by Donna Vissman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpJb6_0g6fZIzu00
photo by Donna Vissman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rv49_0g6fZIzu00
photo by Donna Vissman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxNTR_0g6fZIzu00
photo by Donna Vissman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160Ue8_0g6fZIzu00
photo by Donna Vissman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3VG1_0g6fZIzu00
photo by Donna Vissman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ju8BH_0g6fZIzu00
photo by Donna Vissman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMqww_0g6fZIzu00
photo by Donna Vissman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YuQrH_0g6fZIzu00
photo by Donna Vissman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWZ0Y_0g6fZIzu00
photo by Donna Vissman

The post PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

IN THIS ARTICLE
