ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

National average gas price on the cusp of crossing $5

By Matt Phillips
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gasoline prices are about a cent shy of the never-before-seen national average level of $5 a gallon, and it's unclear how Americans — and the economy — will react. Why it matters: Prices at the pump play an outsized role in the minds of Americans and are often seen as harbingers...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Bernanke says the Fed can avoid a big recession

The Federal Reserve has "a decent chance" of helping the U.S. swerve a full-on recession, former Fed chair Ben Bernanke told CNN on Sunday. Why it matters: The Fed will likely have to take more aggressive steps to cool demand broadly in the economy to tackle worsening inflation, which amplifies the risk of a sharp economic downturn, per Axios' Neil Irwin and Courtenay Brown.
BUSINESS
Axios

The Fed is the only game in town, yet again

Friday morning, after a hot inflation number was released, stock and bond markets rapidly adjusted. Interest rates rose and stocks fell as investors figured, correctly, that it meant the Fed will raise rates more aggressively. This pattern has been happening since last fall, but it shows something interesting: Even as...
BUSINESS
AFP

US central bank ponders huge rate hike to combat price surge

The US Federal Reserve is poised to raise borrowing costs Wednesday amid the troubling acceleration of inflation, with the only question being whether officials will opt for the biggest hike in nearly three decades or a smaller step up. While some economists continue to argue that such an aggressive step would indicate rising panic among policymakers who are usually reluctant to surprise financial markets, others argue that the Fed is behind the curve and needs to react strongly to prove its resolve to combat inflation "It is possible that by Wednesday the only way for the Fed to surprise markets would be to raise rates by 50 bp," Harvard economist and former White House advisor Jason Furman tweeted.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
Axios

Inflation pushes Fed to consider biggest rate hike in 28 years

The Federal Reserve could respond to the surge in inflation with its steepest interest rate increase since 1994. At its policy meeting on Wednesday, the central bank may opt to raise rates by 0.75 percentage points, rather than the half-point that has been signaled for weeks. Why it matters: If...
BUSINESS
Axios

Coinbase lays off 1,100 full-time workers over recession fears

Coinbase Global said Tuesday morning that the crypto exchange would lay off roughly 18% of its workforce, or about 1,100 full-time jobs. Why it matters: Layoffs and rescinded job offers are starting to become more commonplace amid fears of an economic downturn leading to an extended crypto winter. State of...
MARKETS
Axios

What the stock market is saying about the economy

Companies whose financial fortunes mirror the ups and downs of the actual economy led the market plunge into bear market territory Monday. Why it matters: The growing sell-off in so-called cyclical stocks — which until recently have held up reasonably well — suggests that investors are entering a new phase of concern about the economy.
STOCKS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
88K+
Followers
43K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy