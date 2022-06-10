iHeartMedia is Serving the Community!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

iheart.com

Syracuse Landlord Put Out Of Business By State AG

Syracuse, N.Y. - New York Attorney General Letitia James has won a case against a Syracuse Landlord. John Kiggins and Endzone Properties have been banned from owning or renting any rental properties in New York State. AG James claims Kiggins failed to protect children from lead hazards. They say at...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Here's The Best Small City In Florida

Small cities have become more appealing to both future residents and tourists seeking alternatives to expensive and bigger destinations. Thrillist decided to highlight 10 amazing cities that blend small-town charm and urban life, including one Florida spot. Fort Myers got a huge nod from writers for its wellspring of fun...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Governor Kim Reynolds Focuses on Workforce Shortage in Latest Bill Signings

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds focuses on the state's workforce shortage, opioid crisis, and more in the latest round of bill signings. Among the 21 new laws, House File 2081 removes a test Iowa's educators need to take to obtain a teaching license. Educators are still required to complete courses and training for the license. Another law creates incentivizes social workers, psychologists, and mental health professionals to stay in Iowa. House File 2549 creates a new loan repayment program for mental health workers who practice full-time in Iowa for five years or seven years in a part-time capacity.
IOWA STATE
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
iheart.com

Caterpillar Relocating To Texas

Caterpillar is leaving its longtime home of Illinois for Texas. The world's largest construction equipment maker announced today it was in its best business interest to move from Deerfield to Irving, in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. CEO Jim Umpleby says the move will also help customers build a better, more...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Fastest Growing City In Tennessee

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest. Using data from the U.S....
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Romantic Destination In Illinois

Every night is a good night for a date night. If you want nothing more than to make memories with your plus one, look no further than the most romantic place to be in the entire state. This location is rated the most romantic due to its beautiful atmosphere and intimate surroundings. Before planning your next date night or weekend getaway, consider this popular romantic destination.
ILLINOIS STATE
iheart.com

Louisiana Legislative Leaders Want More Time On Congressional Maps

Louisiana legislative leaders are hoping for more time on putting together a new congressional map. They asked a federal judge for the extension yesterday saying they want more public input on how districts should be drawn. The judge previously gave the Republican-held Senate and House until June 20 to submit...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Power Out On The Hottest Day So Far This Year.

The timing could not be worse. Thousands without power across the TriState at the same time that an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Duke Energy is working to restore service but a spokesperson tells us it will be at least another day or so before they get to everyone. Here is the latest update from the power company as of Noon 6/14:
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

SEC Accuses Rochester, RCSD of Investment Fraud

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is accusing the Rochester City School District and the city of misleading investors in a 2019 bond offering. They allege documents related to the $119 million bond offering were outdated, and didn't mention the RCSD's $25 million budget shortfall and overall financial distress. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

UPDATE: Latest Homicide Victim in Rochester Identified

Rochester Police are investigating the homicide of 17-year-old Jeremiah Baker. Police were called to the scene at the Corner of William Warfield Drive and Robert Warfield Court around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the teenager was pronounced dead at Strong Hospital. Police say, at the time of the shooting, the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Fire at Rochester's Danforth Community Center Under Investigation

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire at Rochester's Danforth Community Center on West Avenue. The fire yesterday triggered an automatic alarm. Firefighters found thick black smoke inside the building. A treadmill was on fire, and the gym floor was damaged. No one was inside the building.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Shot Overnight on the City's Northside.

Rochester police are investigating a shooting overnight on the city's northside. Someone opened fire at a 29-year-old man sitting in a car parked on Leo Street, between Remington Street and Joseph Avenue. Several rounds hit the car, and the man was wounded. The man is recovering at Rochester General, and...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Investigating the 31st Homicide This Year In Rochester

Rochester police are investigating the city's 31st homicide this year. A 17-year-old was shot and killed as he was riding his bike at the Harriet Tubman Estates complex in the Upper Falls neighborhood. Police believe the teen was the intended target. Several kids were playing basketball nearby, but they weren't...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

RPD Investigating Another Carjacking

Rochester police are investigating another carjacking. It happened around 10 last night at the corner of Burke Terrace and Birr Street, in the Maplewood neighborhood. A man told police he was approached by someone with a gun who demanded his car keys. The thief drove away with the man's car.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

RPD Makes Arrest in July Homicide

Rochester police have arrested the suspect in a homicide from last July. 19-year-old Darrell Wilson Junior is charged with 2nd-degree murder and weapons possession. Wilson allegedly shot 34-year-old Kelvin Harris Junior to death on Karnes Street. Police say Wilson targeted Harris over a relationship Harris had with Wilson's mother.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Saturday storms bring giant hail to SE Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) — There'll be clean up today in parts of Eastern Nebraska after severe storms with giant hail last night. In the Omaha area there are reports of quarter size hail, and tree and roof damage. About 3,000 customers lost power, according to the Omaha Public Power District.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Woman Arrested For Starting Fires At An Apartment Building, Three Time

Town of Dewitt, N.Y. - The DeWitt Police Department has arrested a woman for arson, three times. 42 year old Tonya Stewart is accused of setting three separate fires on June 6th, 8th and 9th at an apartment building on Springfield Road. Police say there had been an ongoing dispute...

