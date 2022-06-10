ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

UPDATED 3 p.m.: Severe weather expected in Jackson area Friday. Follow the updates here.

 4 days ago

3 p.m. Update: Severe weather pushed through the Jackson area from 11 a.m. until about 3 p.m. today leaving behind some downed trees, tree limbs and a few power lines.

By 3 p.m. the Jackson area was out from under a tornado watch and warning but remained under a severe thunderstorm watch as the skies were beginning to clear.

11:53 Update: Jackson, Pearl and Brandon are under a tornado watch until 12:15 p.m. CDT, according to the National Weather Service of Jackson.

A severe weather system is expected to bring thunderstorms and rain to the Jackson area this morning through the early afternoon.

National Weather Service of Jackson is predicting Jackson will start experiencing severe weather at 11 a.m. lasting until approximately 3 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDMhD_0g6fWBM600

NWS predicts the storm's effects will be in the "enhanced" category in Jackson, meaning Jackson can expect severe storms, strong winds up to 70 mph, quarter-sized hail and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

"The storm is expected to hit the city of Jackson as a whole followed by another smaller wave of rain later in the afternoon," said Meteorologist Kendall Parks at the National Weather Service in Jackson. "As a result of the bad weather, the next couple of days the city of Jackson will be under a possible heat index warning with temperatures near 105 degrees."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vc15_0g6fWBM600

High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to low 90s today.

The Clarion Ledger will update the weather conditions as more details are available.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger:

