Public art dedication with a community garden planting opportunity. Friends of the St. Clair River (Friends) is kicking off a new River Walk Garden (Giitigan) with a dedication ceremony and planting event at the Blue Water River Walk Plaza in Port Huron on June 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. Join Friends of the St. Clair River, the Community Foundation of St. Clair County, and St. Clair County Parks and Recreation Commission to honor the installation of the Seven Grandfathers sculptures carved by Garrett Nahdee of the Ojibway Tribe of Walpole Island. The ceremony includes a drum and dancers from the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, smudging ceremony, and a community planting of native plants, which complement the Seven Grandfathers Teachings.

