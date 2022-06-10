Missing Moniteau County man found dead in Osage Beach

A man wanted by authorities in Pulaski County for stealing a vehicle has been captured. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirms Tyson Warner, 40, of Success, was taken into custody this morning. It was Monday when the sheriff’s office issued an alert about a vehicle stolen near Richland. Deputies...
An elderly Rolla man dies when he wrecks his flatbed pickup in southern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Rickie Walker, 74, was driving on Highway 63 Tuesday afternoon, just north of Cabool, when he crossed the center line and drove off the side of the road. The patrol says Walker’s truck collided with a small drainage ditch and fence before it overturned.
A Jefferson City teen is seriously injured when she wrecks her car in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Erika Castro, 18, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Clarksburg Sunday morning when she ran off the side of the road and hit two MoDOT signs and a bridge support before her car overturned.
One man is dead .. two other people have serious injuries after a Saturday UTV crash in Callaway County. Troopers say Donald Lay of St. Charles flipped the utility vehicle on a trail near Auxvasse. Lay and a passenger Bethany Johnson of Columbia were seriously injured. The other passenger, Richard Bryant, was killed.
UPDATE: The Aurora-Marionville Police Department confirmed to ozarksfirst.com that this was a murder-suicide. Police found multiple documents, such as life insurance, laid out for them at the scene of the crime. AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says they are working on a “critical incident” that has left 2 people dead on Oak Drive […]
A Columbia man is arrested for stabbing another man with a pocket knife. John Bibby, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. According to court records, police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Amelia Street Sunday night to investigate a stabbing. When the arrived, the male victim told them Bibby had been on the phone with his mother when he started yelling about religious warfare. The victim says Bibby then came at him and cut him on the stomach. The wound required stitches.
A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to a portion of his charges. Daniel Purnell, 35, of Clarksburg, pleaded down in Cooper County court on Monday to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. In exchange for his plea, five additional charges were dropped.
DADE COUNTY, Mo. — Late Saturday afternoon just after 5 p.m. Dade County MO-911 were alerted to reports of a serious crash on US-160 about three miles west of Lockwood. Dade County Sheriff’s office, Cox Health and Lockwood Fire Dept responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. The...
A Franklin County man is arrested after being caught with a stolen, chopped up truck. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says officers conducted a traffic stop on a truck pulling a trailer last week. The trailer was hauling a pickup truck that had been chopped into pieces. That truck had not been reported stolen, so officers let the driver go.
Two eastern Missouri men are arrested after a two-county chase that ended in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified that deputies in neighboring Lincoln County were pursuing a truck near the county line on Highway E Saturday night. Montgomery County deputies took over the pursuit after spotting the truck on Highway V. The chase continued onto Highway 161 and went through Montgomery City and Danville before entering I-70.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies have arrested a second escapee from the Barry County Jail. Deputies captured Matthew Allen Crawford in Springfield around 5:00 p.m. on Monday. Deputies found Crawford hiding in a shed in the 1000 block of West Elm Arcade Street. The neighborhood is near West Mount Vernon and South Broadway. Investigators say Crawford did not have a weapon on him and did not have any connection to the property owners.
A 22-year-old from Lake Ozark wanted for failing to obey a judge’s order on several charges and failure to appear on several other cases is now in custody. Brayden Anthony Burns had been placed on the “Most Wanted” list in Camden County.
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. — The man who was arrested in connection with the deadly car crash that killed two women in Springfield Sunday morning has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound according to the Battlefield Chief of Police. The man was arrested after the crash, pending charges, according to Springfield Police. Ronica Tollison and Britany Toothman […]
A Jefferson City man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a man who was trying to purchase marijuana from him. Devione Hallmon was taken into custody on Saturday. He’s been charged with first-degree robbery, attempted delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.
Three people are seriously injured following a head-on collision in Miller County just before 7:00 Friday morning. The highway patrol says that it happened on Missouri-52 just north of Norman Road when 54-year-old Sonny Parkhurst, of Hannibal, crossed over the centerline striking 63-year-old Linda Wieberg, of Iberia. Both drivers were...
A man from Licking passed away early Sunday from injuries sustained Saturday night in a crash on Highway 32. Joseph A. Kaplan, 26, was driving an eastbound 2013 Chevrolet Malibu that failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway, ran off the left side of the highway, struck several trees and overturned at 8:27 p.m., said Tpr. Marty Wiseman of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident was about five miles west of Licking on Highway 32.
