One man arrested after Pettis County authorities find bag of meth tossed in toilet at his home

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man is arrested after authorities in Pettis County serve a search warrant at a home following a two-month long drug investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine. The Pettis...

www.kjluradio.com

kjluradio.com

Moniteau County man sentenced to five years for stealing truck loaded with guns

A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to a portion of his charges. Daniel Purnell, 35, of Clarksburg, pleaded down in Cooper County court on Monday to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. In exchange for his plea, five additional charges were dropped.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A 31-year-old Marshall man is facing felony charges after a reported traffic crash on May 30. A Saline County Sheriff’s report says deputies responded to a rural Marshall address regarding a motor vehicle accident with the driver and passengers attempting to flee the scene. Upon arrival, numerous family members were on the scene, with no person claiming to be an occupant of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver had injuries consistent with blood located in the driver’s seat area. Two infants and two juveniles were identified as being passengers in the vehicle. The juveniles were transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall and then to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment of their injuries.
MARSHALL, MO
kjluradio.com

Wanted man captured in Pulaski County

A man wanted by authorities in Pulaski County for stealing a vehicle has been captured. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirms Tyson Warner, 40, of Success, was taken into custody this morning. It was Monday when the sheriff’s office issued an alert about a vehicle stolen near Richland. Deputies...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested for weekend stabbing just northwest of Stephens Lake

A Columbia man is arrested for stabbing another man with a pocket knife. John Bibby, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. According to court records, police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Amelia Street Sunday night to investigate a stabbing. When the arrived, the male victim told them Bibby had been on the phone with his mother when he started yelling about religious warfare. The victim says Bibby then came at him and cut him on the stomach. The wound required stitches.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton man gets 74 years in prison for drug-related murder

A Fulton man convicted earlier this year of a drug-related murder is sentenced. Justin Witt was sentenced Monday to a total of 74 years in prison for the 2019 murder of 29-year-old Nathan Pritchett, also of Fulton. Witt was found guilty in March on five counts, including second-degree murder. On...
FULTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Estates Man Convicted On Meth Charges

An Excelsior Estates man was convicted late last week by a federal jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for being in possession of the drug with intent to distribute. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri says 65-year-old Excelsior Estates resident Mark A....
EXCELSIOR ESTATES, MO
kmmo.com

COURT APPROVES MOTION FOR CHANGE OF VENUE FOR MURDER SUSPECT

Two persons charged with multiple felonies after a 47-year-old Warrensburg man was found dead of gunshot wounds on April 17 had court proceedings this week. According to Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman, deputies responded to a rural Warrensburg address where deputies discovered Clifford Heffele deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. A second Victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a single gunshot wound.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 14, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the morning of May 31st, management at the Wal Mart store, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard, contacted the Sedalia Police Department in regard to a theft that had occurred the day before. The total amount of the theft was $22.42. There is a suspect in the theft, and charges are being requested.
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Knob Noster Man Arrested on Numerous Driving Violations

A Knob Noster, Missouri man was jailed early Sunday in Caldwell County on numerous driving violations, including one that was felony level. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Knob Noster resident Jesse W. Tackett was arrested at 2:09 A.M. Sunday on charges of felony operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a license – a third or subsequent offense, a parole violation warrant for failing to appear on a traffic violation, a Lafayette COunty warrant for failing to appear for a traffic offenses, and was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
kmmo.com

MURDER SUSPECT DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Charged with murder and other felonies, a 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died,...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Juvenile Injured at Liberty Pool Sunday Afternoon

The Sedalia Fire Department and Sedalia Police responded to the Liberty Park Pool, 1600 West 3rd Street Sunday afternoon in reference to what was initially reported as a possible drowning. It was later determined to not be a case of drowning. A juvenile fell at the pool, and fell into...
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Man Jailed On Warrants

An Excelsior Springs man was arrested Sunday evening in Jackson County on a pair of outstanding warrants. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Excelsior Sprigs resident Leroy E. Faulkner at 8:21 P.M. Sunday on a felony warrant from the Board of Probation and Parole and a misdemeanor warrant out of Caldwell County for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
St. Joseph Post

Registered Kansas offender jailed after traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a registered Kansas offender on new charges after a traffic stop. Just after 2a.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 126th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. After an investigation, the deputy arrested...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

