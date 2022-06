BURBANK, Calif. — Hundreds gathered on the Chandler Bike Path in Burbank Saturday for one of several local March for Our Lives events. With recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Orange County and Uvalde, Texas, participants held signs calling for greater gun control measures nationwide. Congressman Adam Schiff, who lives in Burbank and attended the march, called the growing number of mass shootings a “uniquely and tragic American form of violence.”

