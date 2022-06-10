Local pastors to host ‘Stop the Violence’ rally in Gate City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Local pastors are taking their message of nonviolence from the pulpit to the streets.

Clergy Concerned for the Community Inc., (CCC) and others will have a “Stop the Violence” rally Saturday in Marks Village Homes in Gate City from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Clergy will walk the streets and go door to door to spread the message that violence is not the answer.

“We’re asking all pastors, preachers to show up there in the Mark Village, Gate City as you know it on this Saturday to show our people that they have leaders that they have leaders who care about them,” CCC president Pastor Harold Bass said.

Food, prizes, giveaways and a concert will also happen at the rally on Saturday.

