Los Angeles, CA

The battle for LA: Results from the primary

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne big night with so many contests — this week, voters cast their choices on dozens of political contests with huge implications for California’s future. We break down the results with “Inside Golden State Politics” host...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

CBS LA

Sprinkling of rain sets record at LAX after several days of sweltering heat

It may not have been much, but what little moisture fell on Los Angeles and Long Beach indeed set a record, according to the National Weather Service.Los Angeles International Airport recorded 0.01 inch Monday, tying a record for the same day in 1954. Rain also fell in coastal areas from Ventura to Long Beach.Record minimum temperatures were also noted in Orange County. Anaheim saw a low of 64 degrees, tying a record for the highest minimum temperature set for that day in 2019. The sprinkle followed several days of sweltering, above-average temperatures across Southern California. Temperatures are expected to climb again mid-week into the weekend.
City
Elections
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Government
Antelope Valley Press

Smith pulls ahead of Lackey in district race

PALMDALE — Assemblyman Thurston “Smitty” Smith, R-Apple Valley, pulled ahead of Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, in the June 7 primary election for the 34th Assembly District seat, which covers Kern, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, according to the latest results posted by the Secretary of State’s office.
KTLA.com

$4,000 per square foot? The California ZIP codes with shockingly expensive homes

In most parts of the country, you can rent a one-bedroom apartment for $1,500. In some pockets of California, that won’t even pay for one square foot of a home. The average price per square foot of a house for sale in California was $383 in April, according to the California Association of Realtors. But the median price is higher than that in 925 California ZIP codes according to Redfin data shared with Nexstar. In 18 ZIP codes, the price per square foot even topped $1,500.
welikela.com

Things To Do in L.A. This Week [6-13-2022 to 6-17-2022]

Sriracha is running low. Farmer John is leaving Los Angeles. But there’s still lots to do this week in L.A. For June 13-17, you can check out free second Tuesday at LAMCA and The Autry, hit the SGV for a summer block party, take a cooking class at LA Plaza Cocina, hang at at the KTOWN Night Market, see a movie at Skirball, celebrate James Joyce at The Hammer, and more. Get started planning below, and as always, we hope you enjoy the week to come.
Laist.com

Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 13 - 16

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. Celebrate California’s state parks this week. Dance and sing along with Baby Shark...
spectrumnews1.com

Streaks of rising SoCal gasoline prices end

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An 18-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County ended Monday when it dropped one-tenth of a cent to $6.459. The average price rose 36.9 cents during the streak, including two- tenths of a...
Eater

Apparently, the James Beard Awards Found No Good Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles chefs, restaurant owners, and workers were snubbed hard last night at the James Beard Foundation Awards in Chicago. The prestigious annual ceremony (save for the past two years, when the awards program went on hiatus to reevaluate its approach) recognizes the restaurant industry with a variety of awards, including best new restaurant, restaurateur of the year, best wine program, and so on. Despite four nominees across various categories (Bryant Ng of Cassia and “Jazz” Singsanong of Jitlada for Best Chef: California; Angry Egret Dinette for Best New Restaurant; and Margarita Manzke of Republique for Outstanding Pastry Chef), all the Angelenos left completely empty-handed. The city was even shut out of the JBFA media awards for writers and broadcasters over the weekend.
spectrumnews1.com

The tale of Reggie the alligator, 15 years later

Before Grumpy Cat, Doug the Pug and P-22 became viral animal celebrities, there was Reggie the alligator. Reggie first appeared in Los Angeles’ Lake Machado in 2005, drawing hundreds of people to the shore, hoping to catch a glimpse of the mysterious reptile. LA Times staff writer Corinne Purtill...
Laist.com

Hungry? Here's An Exhibit For You To Nosh On

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. When Skirball curator Laura Mart thinks of the Jewish deli, it’s not the...
raleighnews.net

Major hog butcher leaving California due to new laws

LOS ANGELES, California: After California imposed costly new regulations on pork producers, Smithfield Foods, the largest pork processor in the world, has announced that it will close its Vernon, California plant and reduce its hog herd in the western United States. In its announcement last week the company took note...
UPI News

Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona

June 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in California have ordered mandatory evacuations as a wildfire erupted over the weekend in San Bernardino County. Dubbed Sheep Fire, the blaze was reported near Wrightwood, Calif., Saturday evening by San Bernardino County as no bigger than a quarter acre, but by Sunday night it had exploded to 990 acres with only 5% contained.
signalscv.com

Assembly candidate declares victory, ballot counts continue

Although ballots continue to be counted, a candidate in the Assembly District 40 election seeking to represent the Santa Clarita Valley has declared victory given the leads the top two candidates currently have in their 2022 primary race. In a statement distributed by her campaign on Friday, Democratic challenger Pilar...
