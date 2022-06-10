ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

TikTokers Are Genuinely Confused by This Video of How a Record Player Works

Distractify
Distractify
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes it's hard to not look at the technology of the past and wonder to yourself, "How the heck did people live like this?" Like using old-school washboards to get your clothes clean, or churning butter yourself just to spread over a piece of bread. Heck, you don't even need to...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Netflix's New Thriller Series 'Dark Winds' Brought Fans to 1970s Southwest

In a new golden age of psychological thriller shows and movies, Netflix's latest is sure to keep everyone on their toes. Dark Winds is a thriller television series set in the 1970s in the Southwest. The show follows two Navajo Tribal Police officers, Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), as they investigate a double murder that draws them deep into the past.
TV SERIES
AFP

It's (not) alive! Google row exposes AI troubles

An internal fight over whether Google built technology with human-like consciousness has spilled into the open, exposing the ambitions and risks inherent in artificial intelligence that can feel all too real. Several experts told AFP they were also highly skeptical of the consciousness claim, but said human nature and ambition could easily confuse the issue.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
Person
Emile Berliner
Distractify

Starz Dives Into English History With 'Becoming Elizabeth' but Is It Based in Truth?

The Starz Channel loves to create television series about the lives of historical women. Shows such as The White Queen, The White Princess, and The Spanish Princess tackled the lives of Elizabeth Woodville, Elizabeth of York, and Catherine of Aragon, respectively. So, it's no surprise that their newest show Becoming Elizabeth features arguably the most famous English Queen of them all: Elizabeth I.
TV SHOWS
InsideHook

A Real Top Gun Grad Grades the Movies’ Flying Scenes

By summer blockbuster standards, Top Gun: Maverick already ranks as an undisputed masterpiece. Critics and audiences adore the film, as do the Hollywood execs at Paramount, who’ve got missile lock on a coveted one billion dollar global box-office payday (which would make TG:M Tom Cruise’s most financially successful hit yet). Such praise, however fawning, seems well earned, especially during a time when most people would like to forget about the sad state of the world for a few hours during a mindless matinee spent in front of the big screen. From shirtless beach football to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” TG:M channels all the nostalgia and hits every target you’d want from such a sequel, and even delivers some unexpected pathos along the way — causing the most smitten of critics to reconsider the original Top Gun as more than just a slick, two-hour exercise in Reagan era homoeroticism.
MOVIES
Distractify

The Wiggles' Relationships Prove That Intra-Band Love Can Work

In terms of success as a children's band, there has arguably never been a bigger act than The Wiggles. Over the last two decades, the Australian musical group has delighted millions of children worldwide with their upbeat, educational, and lovable songs and dances. Article continues below advertisement. However, when we...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Players#Phonograph Record
Distractify

Netflix's Lesbian Vampire Drama 'First Kill' Is Even Gayer Than 'Buffy' — Will There Be a Season 2?

Ah, we all remember our first — our first kill, of course. Netflix's new teen lesbian vampire drama, First Kill, is a cheesy queer fantasy come to life. Vampires and the LGBTQ+ community have a long-intertwined history. From Anne Rice's homoerotic 1976 debut novel Interview with the Vampire to cult favorite late-'90s WB series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, vampires in literature and visual entertainment have been either queer-coded or literally queer for, like, ever.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Grapple Gloves Will Let You Swing Through 'Fortnite'

Season 3 of Fortnite's third chapter is well underway, and while players are no longer battling against the Imagined Order, there are still plenty of new weapons and items being brought into the game to keep things interesting as players return every week. In addition to some of the other...
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

If Instagram Is Blocking Your Actions, It Might Be Because You're Posting Too Much

Have you ever tried to upload a post or create a story for Instagram only to have the social media platform block you from doing it? Most popular in app form, Instagram normally allows you to interact with followers and friends in a number of ways. You can message people, set up polls and Q&As, or even go live to put on a show in real time. But more often than not, you might have to be careful with what you post and how you post it. Otherwise, you might get an "Action Blocked" notification.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
Distractify

'Life Before Zero: Northern Territories": It's Time to Get Acquainted With the Cast

National Geographic’s hit show Life Below Zero: Northern Territories is officially back for its second season. The show, which has received rave reviews from fans, chronicles the lives of people who live in remote areas of Northern Canada. The documentary series allows viewers to see how these people live on a daily basis, from surviving grim conditions to engaging in activities of leisure.
TV SERIES
Distractify

7 of the Best Lesbian Comedians to Laugh With for Pride Month

The year is 2022, and comedy has never been more diverse (although there is always room to grow). There are plenty of incredible LGBTQ comedians, but we want to highlight some of our favorite lesbian comedians in honor of Pride month. Netflix’s Stand Out stand-up comedy showcase, Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin’s Ladies Night Live, and more are highlighting some of the best gay female talent out there.
SOCIETY
Distractify

BTS Is Officially Going on Hiatus and Fans Are Shocked and Saddened

Currently the biggest boy band in the world, BTS has established legions of devout followers worldwide thanks to their chart-topping, infectious melodies. The South Korean group is one of the most dominant forces in pop music right now, so naturally any news surrounding the band's status is going to quite literally break the internet.
WORLD
Distractify

'As Dusk Falls' Offers a Captivating and Truly Unique Multiplayer Experience

Playing video games has become about so much more than scoring points and felling enemies — in many of the industry's biggest and most captivating titles, there's a narrative that drives the player more than the need to complete a questline. When done correctly, even games with the simplest of gameplay mechanics can tell a story that can be enjoyed over and over again.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
155K+
Followers
23K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy