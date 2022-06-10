ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe storm risk map - 6.10.22

By Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka
Emporia gazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pre-dawn thunderstorm left damage...

www.emporiagazette.com

Emporia gazette.com

There's no heat advisory, but...

The Emporia area is getting a break Tuesday from official heat advisories. But make no mistake: it's still hot. The National Weather Service moved its heat advisory area northeast of Lyon County Tuesday morning. Yet the heat index is expected to reach 103 during the afternoon. The heat could spark...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Saturday storms may have surprised some experts

The Friday morning forecast indicated the weekend would be dry. Then Saturday night, the Emporia area found itself in the middle of tornado warnings. “That’s a good question,” a National Weather Service meteorologist in Topeka said Sunday. Lyon County was under a severe storm line from 5 p.m....
EMPORIA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists

Symphony in the Flint Hills encountered that dependable adversary of Kansas events on Saturday evening: severe weather. Audience and performers had gathered for the 17th annual celebration — eloquently written about by longtime emcee Dave Kendall last week in the Kansas Reflector — when the bad news came. Organizers were informed at 6:43 p.m. that […] The post Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Campgrounds shut down after the storm

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Storm damage has led to cancellations for campers headed to River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds near Manhattan. KSNT 27 NEWS Weather Officials announced Tuesday morning that those three areas will be closed following storms moving through the area last weekend. River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: John Redmond Reservoir releasing over 12,800 cubic feet per second after four rounds of flooding upstream

Flooding is over, but two reservoirs managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers are sending a lot of water downstream and keeping river levels higher than normal to a degree. John Redmond Reservoir is over 23 feet higher than normal, so it is now releasing almost 13,000 cubic feet of water per second. The lake is now less than five feet below the top of its flood pool. It’s still about 17 feet below the top of the dam itself.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Tornado not responsible for Riley County damage

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The extensive storm damage done in Riley County on June 11 was caused by straight-line winds and not a tornado, according to The National Weather Service of Topeka. Following further investigation, the NWST has determined that straight-line winds are what is responsible for a newly estimated $9.47million in damage to Riley […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Significant equipment damage but no injuries as Symphony in Flint Hills ends early

Organizers of the annual Symphony in the Flint Hills say their emergency action plan worked successfully to keep around 7,000 people safe from a powerful incoming storm. Event organizers had been tracking the storm complex as it formed. Once it became apparent the storm was headed towards Chase County, organizers made the call to activate an emergency action plan, had all the needed personnel in place to execute the plan within 15 minutes and started evacuating all the concertgoers to their vehicles. Significant damge to tents and poles has been reported, but nobody was injured.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
b1047.com

Severe storms rock Manhattan area on anniversary of 2008 tornado

Tornadic thunderstorms impacted the Manhattan area Saturday night, producing a confirmed tornado near Tuttle Creek State Park on what was the 14th anniversary of the 2008 tornado, that caused widespread damage in the Little Apple. Numerous trees were uprooted at Tuttle Creek State Park Saturday, in the River Pond area...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Wildfire west of landfill brought under control

UPDATE: As of 4 p.m.: Crews appear to be getting an upper hand on the fire that started in a field directly west of the Reno County landfill. Crews had to work both the burning fields and some structure protection during the blaze. Still no word on any damage or injuries. Also no word on when some residents might be able to return to their property as there were some requested evacuations as far north as 4th Avenue.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch ends

UPDATE 10 p.m. Saturday: Clay and Dickinson County have been dropped from the severe thunderstorm watch. Marion County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Sunday. . . . The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Small house fire doused in central Emporia; cause under investigation

Emporia Fire put out a small house fire that developed in central Emporia on Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to 926 Lawrence a bit after 8:30 am after light smoke was noticed coming from the northeast corner of the house. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says the fire was near a camper parked on the north side of the house, but the vehicle was apparently not involved.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
WIBW

U.S. 24 reopens near Manhattan after Tuesday afternoon crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 24 has reopened about 10 miles west of Manhattan after a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the Kansas Department of Transportation alerted drivers through its KanDrive app that U.S. Highway 24 has closed between U.S. 77 and Kansas Highway 113 for a crash. It noted this is about 10 miles west of Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN.com

Severe thunderstorm moves through NE Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tornado warning has been issued on Saturday as a powerful storm cell moves eastward across Northeast Kansas. The towns of Oketo, Herkimer, Marysville, Winifred and Home were under a tornado warning on June 11 until 6:30 p.m. A confirmed tornado was on the ground near Marysville according to 27 News meteorologist Matt Miller. Golf ball sized hail can also be expected.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Storm hits Manhattan 14 years after EF-4 tornado

A Saturday evening storm that hit Manhattan left behind damage at Tuttle Creek State Park and town. You can read more on this weekend's weather by clicking here. Yet, this storm arrived 14 years to the day when an EF-4 tornado hit Manhattan and Chapman, Kan. On June 11, 2008,...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Tornado from Saturday night storm in northeast Kansas

MARSHALL COUNTY —A tornado rolled through the northeast Kansas community of Marysville Saturday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's department. The storm caused considerable damage to homes and downed power lines across the region. The high wind from the storm also caused damage in other northeast Kansas communities...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Traffic lights down at 29th and Wanamaker

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The traffic lights at the intersection of 29th and Wanamaker Road are down as of 4:04 p.m. on Sunday. The outage was first reported at 3:16 and Evergy is aware of the issue, according to dispatch. Topeka Police Department and the City of Topeka are on the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Damage reported to downtown Marysville, KS following tornado

MARYSVILLE, KS (KCTV) --- Damage has been reported following a potentially ‘intense’ tornado in Marshall County, KS. The National weather Service said a rain-wrapped tornado made its way through Marshall County, KS on Saturday evening. Marysville Police Chief Matt Simpson reported damage in his city. “We’re asking everyone...
MARYSVILLE, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas North central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Atchison County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Northwestern Platte County in west central Missouri * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 959 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lancaster, or 9 miles east of Horton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atchison, Effingham, Rushville, Lancaster, Muscotah, Denton, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb, Severance, Farmington, Huron, Iatan, Bean Lake, Lewis And Clark Vi, Bendena, Lowemont, Cummings and Potter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS

