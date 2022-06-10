ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Demi Lovato drops Hole-esque single Skin Of My Teeth

Kerrang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemi Lovato has unleashed their new Hole-esque single Skin Of My Teeth. Taken from upcoming eighth album HOLY FVCK, the song has a Celebrity Skin feel as the singer admits in the opening verse: 'Demi...

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 62

Guest
4d ago

Going for the shock value to make up for lack of any real talent.

Reply(6)
36
Related
Kerrang

Demi Lovato announces hellish new rock album HOLY FVCK

The time is nigh: Demi Lovato is ready to kickstart their new image and creative direction, and we’re eager to see what the former Disney pop-rocker has in store. You might be surprised by the 29-year-old’s sudden attention to emo, but the grittier scene is something Demi has dabbled in previously as a teen. And now, years later, the artist is reviving their past sound ahead of eighth studio album HOLY FVCK, which is set to have 16 tracks, according to a press release.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Demi Lovato’s Struggle With Addiction in Their Own Words

Staying strong. Demi Lovato has been open about their struggle with drugs and alcohol since their first stint in rehab in 2010. Lovato sought treatment at the age of 18 after they got into a fight with one of their backup dancers when they were on tour with the Jonas Brothers. To help maintain their […]
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video for latest single ‘Plan B’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared an official music video for her latest single ‘Plan B’, which she released in April. The clip, which dropped today (June 3), was directed by John Miserendino and Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader. In it, we see the rapper dancing against a deep black background, sporting various Mugler pieces.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T Snaps Thirst Traps For Coco Austin On Their Bahamas Vacation

Ice-T is fulfilling his duties as Coco Austin's Instagram husband on their family vacation. As Hollywood Life reports, the couple has been on a trip to the Bahamas with their 6-year-old daughter Chanel, sharing plenty of social media content with their friends and fans, although some of it has raised more eyebrows than intended.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Skin#Skin Of My Teeth#Lovatics
Us Weekly

Danica Patrick Opens Up About Staying Confident in Her Body at Age 40: ‘Happiness is Beautiful’

Loving herself first and foremost! Amid a busy schedule and a changing romantic status, Danica Patrick has learned it’s crucial to be confident. “I think that's always an ongoing thing, but age definitely gives you a lot of perspective,” the former NASCAR racer, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 25, while promoting her partnership with Good […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Son Wave, 9 Mos., Looks Just Like Sister Kulture, 3, In Cute New Photos

Cardi B, 29, gave fans some joy on June 4 when she shared brand new photos of her son Wave! The doting mom posted the adorable snapshots to celebrate the tot turning nine months old and she didn’t hold back. Her followers got to see several close-up pics of the happy baby posing and smiling, just months after she initially kept him out of the spotlight in the days shortly after his birth.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in fringe mini skirt and cowboy boots – fans have the best reaction

Miranda Lambert has proven once again that she's her own best advertisement after flooring her fans in another incredible outfit from her Idyllwind clothing line. The country music singer looked sensational posing in a lavender faux suede mini skirt with a two-tier fringe design that put her legs front and center. Miranda added a black top, denim jacket, and a chunky belt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Carrie Underwood Looks Now—Are You Sure That's Her?

Carrie Underwood has come a long way from her American Idol win in 2005–and we’re so proud of her!. In a recent Instagram post, the country singer shared a journal entry from her 22-year-old self and reminisced about the night she won the competition. She wrote in her caption, “Today is the 17 year anniversary of my @americanidol win! Where does the time go? Please enjoy a page from the journal of a 22-year-old farm girl who just had the most incredible night! I still feel the excitement through the pages! Happy anniversary to me and a forever ‘thank you’ to all who voted!”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Oops, She Did It Again! Britney Spears Puzzles Fans With Bizarre Instagram Videos

Britney Spears is at it again! The Princess of Pop took to social media on Tuesday, June 7, sharing a series of energetic Instagram videos showcasing the singer doing everything from dance routines to swimsuit modeling, but some of her captions had fans scratching their heads in confusion.In one of the clips, Spears sped through a nearly two minute dance routine tribute to Justin Bieber and gushed about meeting him when he was a teenager."@justinbieber I remember when you visited me in my dressing room on tour and your beautiful little mamma walked in and said 'do you know where...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy