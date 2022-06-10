Demi Lovato drops Hole-esque single Skin Of My Teeth

Carrie Underwood has come a long way from her American Idol win in 2005–and we’re so proud of her!. In a recent Instagram post, the country singer shared a journal entry from her 22-year-old self and reminisced about the night she won the competition. She wrote in her caption, “Today is the 17 year anniversary of my @americanidol win! Where does the time go? Please enjoy a page from the journal of a 22-year-old farm girl who just had the most incredible night! I still feel the excitement through the pages! Happy anniversary to me and a forever ‘thank you’ to all who voted!”

