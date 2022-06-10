Glastonbury: Dawn Lewis to face trial over Glenn Richards' stabbing

A mother and her partner tortured her teenage son in a weeks-long campaign of abuse that culminated in his death, a court has heard. Sebastian Kalinowski, 15, endured a series of escalating "punishments" behind closed doors for alleged bad behaviour, a jury was told. He died at his home in...
A teenage drug dealer has been convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl after he supplied her with the drug Ecstasy. James McCairn, 18, sold crystal MDMA to Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on Snapchat. The young dancer died after taking the drug during a sleepover at a friend's...
A man on remand in prison accused of murdering a 52-year-old woman in Pembrokeshire has died. Matthew Harris, 41, of Haverfordwest, was found in his cell on Wednesday, 27 May and died in hospital the next day. He was due to appear in court accused of killing Lisa Fraser, whose...
A man has admitted murdering an 18-year-old woman. Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, previously admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter at a hearing in May. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to murdering Lily Sullivan, whose body was found in Mill Pond, Pembroke, in the early hours of...
A former soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death with a ceremonial dagger has told a court he feels "ashamed and disgusted" with himself. Collin Reeves, 35, admits the manslaughter of Stephen and Jennifer Chapple but denies their murder. He claims he was suffering an abnormality of mental functioning when...
A 70-year-old British man has been accused of raping his 34-year-old daughter while on holiday on the Greek island of Crete. The man, who has not been identified, was arrested Saturday after his daughter went to cops two days before to say she was attacked in the town of Malia.
A Mexican political advisor has been killed by a lynch mob after child kidnapping accusations were spread on messaging groups, authorities say. Daniel Picazo, 31, was attacked and beaten by a crowd of around 200 people in the central state of Puebla. He had been visiting the town of Papatlazolco...
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fatal motorway crash which killed three people. A suspected stolen van had failed to stop for police before it drove the wrong way along the M606, near Bradford, and collided with a taxi. The taxi driver, 28, his passenger,...
A mother was able to fight off two men who attempted to abduct her four-month-old baby, police say. Two men approached the mother from their white van, while she was walking her baby in a pushchair in Evering Avenue, Poole, on Friday at 15:00 BST. They then grabbed the pushchair...
Two shotguns have been recovered by police after children found one stuck in a tree in a local play park. Westlea Park in Swindon was searched after parents reported the find to Wiltshire Police on Friday. Officers said a further shotgun was found in the local area, along with a...
A family said they felt let down when their 91-year-old grandmother was left stranded at an airport because staff failed to get her to her plane. Maria Twamley, who had been due to return to her home in Belfast, was left tearful when she was forced to miss the flight, her granddaughter said.
A teacher who was convicted of sexual offences against two schoolboys has been jailed for three years. Carol Ann White, 39, abused both boys while employed at two different North Lanarkshire primary schools. A police investigation was launched when it was discovered she had been texting a 12-year-old boy during...
A woman has pleaded guilty to murdering her two-year-old son. Daniel James Hodgson Green was found at a house in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, after police received reports of concern for his safety. He died later in hospital after being found on 2 February . Carol Hodgson, 39, also of...
A man has been jailed for at least 20 years for murdering a "hero" grandfather. David Allen, 77, was found stabbed to death at his home in Elgar Road, Reading, on 1 December last year. Jacob Trussler, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murder after a trial at...
Two disabled people who died after a boat capsized on a lake have been named by police. Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, were on the boat at Roadford Lake, near Okehampton in Devon on Wednesday. Ms Tilsley's family said they were "devastated" by the death of the "kind,...
A policeman is facing the sack over alleged remarks to a Transport for London (TfL) employee about a "race card" while detaining a young black man at a Tube station. PC Peter Johnston is said to have used "unreasonable force" when restraining the suspect at Paddington in July 2020. He...
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy and the attempted murder of the teenager's mother. Jakub Szymanski died in hospital after being badly hurt at his home on Bednal Avenue in the Miles Platting area of Manchester on Thursday. His mother Katarzyna Bastek, 40, was...
The mother of a man who was shot multiple times has pleaded for anyone with information about the killing to contact police. Robert Powell, 50, was shot on Water Lane in Roydon, Essex, on 13 June 2020. The father-of-three and grandfather-of-two died in hospital the following day. Nana Oppong, 41,...
A drunk van driver who killed a motorcyclist in a crash has been jailed for five years. Julieanne Walsh hit Mark Osborne's motorcycle on the A60 Mansfield Road, in Nottinghamshire, at about 21:00 BST on 25 July 2021. Nottinghamshire Police said Walsh, who was three times over the alcohol limit,...
A Derby County footballer said his girlfriend was left unconscious when she was punched by a man in Nottingham. Louie Sibley said his partner needed stitches after being attacked in Upper Parliament Street at about 02:00 BST on Sunday. The 20-year-old midfielder branded the attacker a "coward" and said another...
