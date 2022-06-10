ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Billy Bingham: The forward-thinking manager who shaped Northern Irish football

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
Billy Bingham’s influence on Northern Irish football over the past 60 years was unparalleled.

A veteran of three World Cup finals, one as a player and two as a manager, Bingham’s blueprint for how his small country could deliver success – through collective spirit, superior fitness and professionalism – was followed by one of his former players Michael O’Neill in guiding them to Euro 2016, their first major tournament in 30 years.

Bingham, who has died aged 90, was the man who made a Catholic his captain and lobbied for an inclusive new national stadium three decades before it happened.

Billy Bingham led Northern Ireland to victory over hosts Spain at the 1982 World Cup (PA). (PA Archive)

He masterminded the country’s most famous result when they beat hosts Spain at the 1982 World Cup and in doing so did more for cross-community unity than any politician could manage at that time during the Troubles.

An East Belfast boy, Bingham once quipped he came from a “mixed marriage” given his parents belonged to separate branches of the Protestant faith, and his formative years were spent playing football on the street alongside future international colleague Jackie Blanchflower.

Bingham progressed through the ranks at Glentoran alongside Jimmy McIlroy, another who would pull on the green and white jersey, and he played for the Glens part-time while working as an electrical engineer in the shipyard before big-spending Sunderland took him across the water in 1950.

As an outside right he possessed impressive speed and an eye for goal, scoring 10 times for his country in 56 appearances, although his greatest trait could have been his will to win – a characteristic that would stand him in good stead in his next occupation.

Billy Bingham is held aloft by fans after scoring the goal which sent Luton to the 1959 FA Cup final (PA). (PA Archive)

His international bow came in a 2-2 draw with France in 1951, Northern Ireland’s final game before Bingham’s “idol” Peter Doherty took charge. Seven years later they made their first World Cup finals in Sweden and a team featuring Harry Gregg, Blanchflower, Bingham and McIlroy upset the odds to reach the last eight.

In doing so they defeated Czechoslovakia after extra-time in a group play-off, with Bingham displaying his managerial instinct by instructing colleagues to perform stretches prior to the additional period in a psychological ploy.

His best club moments came after that World Cup as his semi-final replay winner took Luton to a 1959 FA Cup final at Wembley, while Bingham would also win the First Division title with Everton prior to moving into management.

Bingham managed a handful of clubs, guiding some while leading Northern Ireland at the same time, but it was his second spell as manager of his country beginning in 1980 for which he is most fondly remembered.

In an an era where football had a drinking culture, Bingham introduced curfews, milk and orange juice, and had an international marathon runner improve his team’s fitness.

Gerry Armstrong scored Northern Ireland’s winner against Spain at the 1982 World Cup (PA). (PA Archive)

He was willing to make bold calls too. Future Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill was his skipper, the first Catholic to have the honour bestowed on him during the Troubles, and received threatening letters as a result.

In 1982, Bingham called up 17-year-old Norman Whiteside, who remains the youngest player to feature at a World Cup finals, after just two senior appearances for Manchester United and denied George Best, then 36, a romanticised international recall. Bingham would later be one of Best’s pallbearers.

He was successful too. The 1980 British Championship success was Northern Ireland’s first in 66 years and they reached back-to-back World Cups thereafter, topping their group in the first thanks to that unlikely triumph over Spain.

The morning after Gerry Armstrong’s strike delivered that win, Bingham’s players were inundated with telegrams from every section of the Irish community, messages from Catholics and Protestants alike.

In 1982 a murder took place during the Troubles roughly once every three days. Only one was recorded in the two-and-a-half weeks between Northern Ireland’s first and last matches at the World Cup.

The following year they became the first nation to beat the Germans at home since the war and Bingham later remarked to Armstrong that his XI featured six Catholics and five Protestants. In the country’s darkest times, their football team had shown what togetherness could achieve.

Winning's great, of course. But when you're not expected to win, it's even greater

The 1986 World Cup saw the Northern Irish eliminated without winning a game and there would be no more tournament football before Bingham departed following a bad-tempered finale against the Republic in 1993.

Jack Charlton’s team’s World Cup dream was in the balance and Bingham, with “one team in Ireland” chants still ringing in his head from the reverse fixture, lit the blue-touch paper by accusing his opponents, many of whom were born in Britain but qualified to represent the Republic, of being “mercenaries”.

The 1-1 draw at Windsor Park sent the Republic to the 1994 World Cup but did little for cross-border relations as Bingham, then 62, stepped away from his final managerial post.

He will be remembered as having a philosophy where his team of hard-working underdogs combined to ensure the whole was greater than its parts.

“Winning’s great, of course,” Bingham once said in the Spirit of ’58 book detailing the country’s World Cup campaign that year. “But when you’re not expected to win, it’s even greater.”

He is survived by his son David and daughter Sharon.

newschain

Wales Under-21s brush aside Gibraltar

Wales completed their European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Gibraltar at Llanelli. Joe Adams and Ollie Hammond rewarded a dominant home performance with a goal in each half. Dundalk winger Adams volleyed home at the far post after just 32 seconds to give Wales the perfect...
SPORTS
newschain

Stuart Armstrong helps keep Scotland’s Nations League dream alive with double

Stuart Armstrong helped Scotland keep their dream alive with a double in their 4-1 Nations League win over Armenia in Yerevan. There was some gloom around after the Scots had been thrashed 3-0 against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday and the return game against Armenia following last week’s 2-0 win at Hampden Park got off to a dispiriting start when Vahan Bichakhchyan scored after only six minutes.
WORLD
newschain

Nathan Collins’ only regret is his goal did not earn Republic win over Ukraine

Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins left Lodz with his only regret that his stunning solo goal could not secure a Nations League win against Ukraine. The Burnley centre-half scythed his way through the Ukrainian defence, evading three challenges before stabbing home with the outside of his right foot to give Ireland a first-half lead which was cancelled out by Artem Dovbyk after the restart.
SPORTS
newschain

Nathan Collins stunner helps Ireland earn creditable draw with Ukraine

Defender Nathan Collins scored a sensational solo goal as the Republic of Ireland emerged from their Nations League clash with Ukraine with a creditable draw. The 21-year-old Burnley centre-half wove his way through the home side’s mesmerised ranks before firing past stranded goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk with the outside of his right foot in front of a largely stunned crowd of 10,641 in the Polish city of Lodz.
SOCCER
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
newschain

Ex-soldier who killed neighbours tells court he cannot remember attack

An ex-soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death claims he cannot remember the attack despite recounting the incident to police in a 999 call just a few moments afterwards. Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial for murder at Bristol Crown Court for killing Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year in Norton Fitwarren, outside Taunton in Somerset.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

The performance tonight was shocking – Joe Cole slates England

Former England midfielder Joe Cole called the Three Lions’ performance “shocking” as they slumped to a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary at Molineux. England’s winless run in the Nations League continued as a ruthless Hungary side put them to the sword as Roland Sallai scored a brace, Zsolt Nagy fired in a fine effort, and Daniel Gazdag added a fourth after a controversial red card for John Stones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Harry Kane backs Gareth Southgate despite England’s poor run of form

Harry Kane believes boss Gareth Southgate is still the man to take England forward despite a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary. Roland Sallai’s brace was complemented by a thunderous Zsolt Nagy strike and – shortly after John Stones’ red card – Daniel Gazdag made it 4-0 on a night when fans booed the team and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate.
SPORTS
newschain

Football rumours: Christian Eriksen knocks back Brentford offer

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly eager to leave Brentford despite the lucrative deal he has been offered to extend his contract, the Daily Express writes. The 30-year-old, who has enjoyed a miraculous return to action after suffering a cardiac arrest at last summer’s European Championship, is reportedly wanted by his former club Tottenham as well as Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Baaeed and Nature Strip light up opening afternoon at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot thrives on international competition. So it was hard to believe it had been 10 years since the great Australian mare Black Caviar graced British shores. The way her compatriot Nature Strip lit up day one in the King’s Stand Stakes will surely open the floodgates for more challengers in the coming years.
ANIMALS
newschain

Jonjoe Kenny joins Hertha Berlin after leaving Everton

Former Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny has joined Hertha Berlin on a three-year contract after turning down an offer to extend his stay at Goodison Park. The 25-year-old, who made 21 appearances last season, was offered renewed terms by the Toffees but has opted for a new challenge in the Bundesliga with a club who finished one place above the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
