Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Police make arrest in shooting at Cambod-Ican Kitchen

By Andy Sheehan
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have arrested a suspect connected to a weekend shooting on the South Side.

According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 27-year-old Christopher Young has been arrested.

Young is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property.

RELATED: South Side restaurant employee in critical condition after being struck by stray bullet

Early on  Saturday morning, employees of Cambod-ican Kitchen were cleaning up when bullets began to fly, destroying their windows, and then striking an employee, sending them to the hospital.

"Within 10 minutes we hear "boom boom boom boom." We start hearing some bullets," said Daniel McSwiggen, an owner of the restaurant.

The same employee who called the police was also shot.

We will have more details as this story develops.

Comments / 3

