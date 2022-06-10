Why the average gas price is at $4.99 a gallon and how high it'll go

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Gas prices continue to hover near all-time highs, but in Washington state, at least one gas station is reprogramming its pumps to handle rates of $10 per gallon and higher.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said President Joe Biden is laser-focused on knocking down sky-high gasoline prices, though she concedes that even the most powerful person on the planet has limited influence to do that.
Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, joins TODAY to discuss the shocking rise of gas prices and what to expect in the coming months. “I see nothing really kind of stopping it. I think the response has to come from the consumer. We just have to consume less,” Cinquegrana says.June 11, 2022.
President Joe Biden said Wednesday there is little he can do to lower the cost of gasoline or food in the immediate term, an acknowledgment that prices for those goods will remain high as he works to bring down other costs incurred by families.
The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran. The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. American residents are facing high inflation. As a result, they have to pay extra for day-to-day things such as surging gas prices and increasing grocery prices.
As we continue to deal with record inflation, high food prices, and a never-ending battle to cancel student loan debt, many people are wondering when they will be on the shortlist for a little extra stimulus.
NEARLY three million homeowners in New York will get property tax rebates this month. The Empire State is sending out a percentage-based property tax relief credit to homeowners. The payments come from a program Governor Kathy Hochul passed early this year, the Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit (HTRC). Checks will be...
As Americans start the summer driving season this Memorial Day weekend, they face gasoline prices that are memorable -- for all the wrong reasons. A national-average gallon of regular gas cost $2.37 at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. This metric hit an all-time-high $4.60 on Thursday, AAA reports -- up 94 percent.
According to AAA, today's national average gas price is $4.622 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This is yet another new all-time high, up from $4.619 yesterday, $4.178 a month ago and $3.046...
Congress member Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi are no strangers to purchasing stocks and options while she has been in office. Here are the latest stocks being added to the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: Pelosi and her husband purchased options for Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT....
CHINA warned the US that it won't hesitate to start a war over Taiwan as it vowed to "crush" the breakaway island. Fears have been looming that Beijing may be emboldened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and could seize the opportunity to strike Taiwan. US President Joe Biden has vowed...
AN MH370 expert has claimed the doomed jet was shot down by the US Air Force in a bid to stop secret tech reaching China. Investigative journalist Florence de Changy said the Americans tried to intercept the plane by using signal jamming technology - which resulted in 239 passengers vanishing.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was torched Monday after explaining the White House does not have a "dial" to control gas prices, as they spiral above $5-per-gallon in many states across the country. The former South Bend, Ind., mayor claimed companies in the sector, which include ExxonMobil, Sunoco and Royal Dutch...
President Biden is attempting to do something about high gas prices. His latest bill to pass the House of Representatives is one that seeks to end exploitative price gouging. But the bill has faced some opposition. Here's what we know about Biden's price gouging bill and why some politicians are opposing it.
Comments / 0