Romanian nationals facing new charges after more credit card skimmers found

NORTH STRABANE, Pa. — Two Romanian nationals accused of planting skimming devices on credit card readers at stores in Allegheny, Butler and Washington counties appeared in court today for their arraignment. Constantin Colceag and Raul Cojocaru both told the judge they are truck drivers from England, and wanted to...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Route 66 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County, was closed early Tuesday morning after a person was struck by a vehicle. The incident happened a little after 12:15 a.m. on Route 66 near Northgate Drive. The condition of the person struck has not been...
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A third suspect has been arrested after a grandma sitting on her front porch in Washington County was shot and killed last month. The Washington County district attorney confirmed another person was arrested in the death of 58-year-old Kristin Barfield but couldn't release the suspect's name, saying court paperwork is sealed to protect witnesses and the investigation's integrity. According to a previous criminal complaint, 15-year-old Tyriq Moss and 30-year-old Brandon Allen agreed they were going to shoot someone else on the porch, but apparently missed and hit Barfield instead. Police said Allen drove by the home on Ridge Street while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle. Barfield was found by first responders shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. It's unclear what role the third suspect had in Barfield's death or what charges were filed. Another man was facing charges, but they were later dropped.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Thieves are targeting families along the busy Montour Trail in South Allegheny and Washington Counties and it is not sitting well with many. “It’s shocking because I literally come here all the time,” Kacy Capozzoli tells Channel 11. “I’m kind of nervous because I never thought it would happen here.”
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local police chief is pushing to get radar for police officers across the state. Pennsylvania is the only state that does not allow municipal police to use radar. That's why Peters Township Police Chief Douglas Grimes is pushing to change that. He said using radar is the most effective way to track speeders.Grimes said the biggest complaint he gets from residents involves speeding, and he anticipates it getting worse."We continue to see increasing growth and population in the South Hills here, particularly Peters Township," said Grimes.His officers track speeders using several devices like stopwatches, VASCAR, NRAD and...
A Westmoreland County judge on Monday rejected a defense request to reduce the $250,000 bail set for a man accused in a gunfight outside a Greensburg bar that left two injured. Stevin S. German, 27, of Uniontown is unable to afford the current amount, argued public defender John Sweeney, who...
A man from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania is facing felony charges after allegedly passing a fake $100 bill at an airport concession stand. Police say Stephen Patterson gave the fake $100 to an employee working a concession stand at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport while purchasing some drinks. The cashier noticed that the bill was clearly marked "For Motion Picture Use Only," and contacted officers at the airport.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An urgent search is underway for the person who shot a woman on Monday night in Homewood.Police tell KDKA that the victim was shot in the shoulder.The woman was found inside a house along Hamilton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.She was taken to the hospital and was last listed in serious condition.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lawrence Rudolph, the former dentist from Greensburg accused of killing his wife on an African safari, has won a court battle.The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports a judge ruled against prosecutors who wanted to introduce evidence that Rudolph shot off part of his thumb on another safari years earlier.Prosecutors say Rudolph collected $3.5 million in disability insurance after claiming that a crocodile bit off his thumb. Prosecutors argued that the incident would show Rudolph's alleged intent to kill his wife for money. But the judge ruled prosecutors can't introduce the thumb evidence because it might unfairly prejudice jurors against Rudolph or confuse them.Rudolph is set to go to trial in federal court next month.
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court on June 9, 2022, to violating federal narcotics laws, announced United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung. Davonte Dugger, 23, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing heroin and fentanyl, before United States District...
PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs says there’s an increase in scammers. They call the scam “pension poaching.”. “A lot of veterans in here they’ll answer to anybody on the phone, it’s somebody to talk to,” veteran Donald Kargle said.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has denied the release of a former Army Ranger from the Pittsburgh area who is charged with assaulting police at the Capitol on Jan. 6.The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Robert Morss of Glenshaw argued that he should get out of jail because of government delays in the discovery process. But the judge ruled that those delays can't be avoided because Morss is on trial with eight other people.In July 2020, the former part-time Shaler school teacher was also ordered to remain in jail.
PITTSBURGH — Nearly 14 years after a Pittsburgh FBI agent was shot and killed while serving a search warrant at a home in Indiana Township, the woman who killed him was released from a federal detention center in Philadelphia. Christina Korbe had said she thought someone was breaking into...
The motion alleges severe and systemic violations of the U.S. Constitution and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The post Lawsuit alleges ‘brutal treatment’ of people with psychiatric disabilities at Allegheny County Jail appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After walking Carson Street early Saturday morning during the height of the bar hours, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey will return to the South Side on Tuesday night to discuss public safety concerns.Gainey continues to search for solutions to the issues that have plagued the area recently. Everyone involved in trying to find solutions want to reestablish the vibe that has drawn people to the area -- but without the current threat atmosphere.Pittsburgh's South Side is much more than the bar-hopping, trouble-brewing Carson Street canyon that its image has become.It's an eclectic and diverse mix or more than 10,000...
PITTSBURGH — People in the neighborhood say they’re shocked that this happened in broad daylight. “Once I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, I got down between my sofa and my table,” said Randy Morris. Morris is talking about a shooting caught on camera on Lorenz Avenue. In...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A local Uber driver was attacked by a passenger. Chelsea Maskew said her car was in park and her seat belt was still on when her passenger who was seated next to her began to attack. The assault lasted for nearly five minutes, but the physical and emotional damage will linger much longer.
A 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend. State police said the crash happened late Saturday night on Serbondy Road in South Huntingdon Township. According to police, Brandon Detman was traveling westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle went off...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — An explosion at a northeastern Ohio home has left three people dead.The blast in Garfield Heights was reported around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. It destroyed the residence and damaged the neighboring homes on both sides.Emergency responders found the bodies of two men and a woman inside the home, but their names have not been released and authorities have not said if any of them lived in the house. No other injuries were reported.The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal's office and Garfield Heights authorities.
