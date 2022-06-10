ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Retirees becoming homeless at higher rate than other age groups amidst inflation

 4 days ago
Inflation is outpacing the cost of living for millions of seniors as food,...

Comments / 91

Light Speed
3d ago

Half of America will be homeless soon. The very young, the very old, and most middle class wage earners. But, hey, those trillions we spent in Iraq and Afghanistan was worth it.

Reply
20
save our country from liberal loons
3d ago

Because the governments insatiable desire to move all the middle class and seniors into the government dependency rolls by making sure the life savings is taxed and spread among the political contributors.

Reply
16
cathy thomas
3d ago

and the sad thing about this situation is, a lot of the money that was supposed to be for baby boomers now, was earmarked for a WAR! what is a war good for? nothing! and many baby boomers were working before they even finish high school. now where is some of that money?

Reply(4)
14
