Brother of fallen Capitol officer says he wants to see Trump in prison
The brothers of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who died in the...www.cnn.com
The brothers of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who died in the...www.cnn.com
Well he's not the only one who wants to see Trump behind bars. The Majority of America wants to see it happen also. And after the hearings, Trump has no excuse for the American people of what he did, trying to stay in power.
That is one long line to stand in. I never knew how many members of his own party despise this poor excuse for a human being until I watched the hearing last night.
Trump for Prison!! NOBODY, not even a person with political power, should be above the law. He did the crimes; now he should do the time.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 76