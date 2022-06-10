ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Harborfest brings new drone light show Friday night

By Ricky Matthews
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsccQ_0g6fKGct00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Harborfest is always bringing new and exciting things to the waterfront and this year – there’s something new in the sky!

Friday evening at 9:30 p.m., the skies above the Elizabeth River will come alive with dazzling shapes and colors — produced by hundreds of drones!

The Great Lakes Drone Company has produced displays for airshows, weddings and other special events. While the drones are what the crowd sees in the air, there’s a lot of computer programming that takes place before the drones ever take off.

Check out WAVY’s full Harborfest coverage here

Each drone knows its path and what color to display at a pre-determined time. One head pilot monitors the drones from a computer in their trailer while the drones move in their pre-determined path.

This year’s display will have unique nautical themes, including mermaids, U.S. Navy formations and other shapes.

WAVY-TV 10 is a proud sponsor of the display. You can watch from Waterside and Town Point Park on Friday evening. The display begins at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Show#Harborfest#U S Navy#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Unsolved: Newport News fatal shooting preview

WAVY News 10's Tom Schaad reports. Commanders open mini-camp without Terry McLaurin, …. 28 years later, justice is served in rape of a Norfolk …. VA hotel workers will receive training to spot signs …. Reading for Juneteenth: Local school celebrates holiday …. Washington Commanders gearing up with 3-day mini...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WATCH: Spirit of Norfolk towed to new location

In the early morning hours Sunday, what's left of the Spirit of Norfolk was towed to a new location. Fort Monroe’s North Beach curfew hurts local business. Virginia Beach man gets 15 years for striking woman …. Fire at vacant Portsmouth house was intentionally …. Woman injured in shooting...
NORFOLK, VA
Ash Jurberg

The Norfolk woman giving away millions

I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a woman from Norfolk and her history of charitable giving.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy