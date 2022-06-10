ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Cape Cod 4th of July Fireworks and Parade Schedule

Cover picture for the articleWhere in the world would you rather be on the 4th of July than a sandy beach, watching fireworks burst along the sky over a beautiful ocean? That’s right, Cape Cod is THE place to be when celebrating our nation’s birthday. In the year 1781, Massachusetts was the first state to...

capecod.com

Public Asked to Check Nursery Stock for Invasive Lanternfly

HYANNIS – A local bug expert highlighted an invasive species that could become a nuisance to the region. Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Entomologist Larry Dapsis said that spotted lanternflies are present in infested nursery stock that has been shipped throughout the state. The fly, which is indigenous to China,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Favorite Massachusetts tree varieties in trouble as climate warms

CONCORD, Mass. — Trees play a critical role in managing our ecosystems, but many of our favorite Massachusetts trees are in trouble as our climate warms. As temperatures warm, certain species of trees, such as the sugar maples, are dying, and local arborists have seen the trend accelerate during the past decade.
CONCORD, MA
capecod.com

Will You Help Clark Kent Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Clark Kent! Though he is as handsome as the original Clark Kent, he’s not quite as confident as Superman. We’ve taken some time to get to know Clark and while he does occasionally want affection, he has taken his time deciding how he feels about making friends. We don’t have much history on Clark, so we can’t be sure what kind of feline friend he will become in his new home. Clark may enjoy living with a confident, friendly cat after a slow and steady introduction. When Clark is unsure or uncomfortable, he is very clear with his meows and body language. Adopters should be cat savvy and recognize that puffy raised fur or a tucked tail mean ‘give me space please’. Clark requests patience as he adjusts to his new surroundings and flourishes into whatever personality he may be hiding from us at the shelter!
ANIMALS
Q 105.7

NY Invasive Species Week Ends! This Fish Still Needs to Be Killed!

New York's Invasive Species Awareness Week concludes today but that doesn't mean they have stopped invading. We need to take this knowledge forward while we are fishing, hiking or boating and stop the spread of these bugs, fish and plants. In this particular instance we are focused on one specific...
ANIMALS
Travel Maven

9 Hidden Massachusetts Waterfalls you must see

There’s nothing like experiencing the magic of discovering a hidden waterfall during a hike. You hear it before you see it. The roar of rushing water that pulls you along the path until suddenly the forest gives way to reveal a cascading waterfall, making your trek through the woods worth it and then some.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Attorney General Maura Healey Visiting Cape Cod

BUZZARDS BAY – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will visit Cape Cod on Monday, June 13, to discuss offshore wind and other issues affecting the region. The AG will first tour Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay. The visit will cover the school’s efforts to prepare cadets to work in the offshore wind industry.
capecod.com

Mass. to Give Over 2 Million Free COVID Tests to Communities

BOSTON – More than 2 million at-home, rapid coronavirus tests will be distributed to Massachusetts cities and towns free of charge, according to state officials. Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that the additional tests will be provided to communities who have requested them; he added that over 250 municipalities in the Commonwealth have done so. Cities and towns will determine how to provide the tests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Barnstable Patriot

State considering changing Title 5 septic systems to reduce nitrogen on the Cape

The state Department of Environmental Protection is considering changing the Title 5 septic system regulations for much of Cape Cod to require nitrogen reduction and proper septage disposal. The rules could require upgrades of all existing systems to add nitrogen removal technology within five years of the regulation’s approval or...
WSBS

Driving in MA with This Expired Item Will Cause You Absolute Misery

When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMTW

Hundreds of vendors and shoppers gather for Maine's Ultimate Yard Sale

CUMBERLAND, Maine — Around 200 vendors gathered Saturday morning for what organizers are calling the biggest yard sale in the state. Maine's Ultimate Yard Sale ran from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Fair Grounds. Amongst the vendors were antique dealers, small business owners, and artisans; providing a wide variety of unique goods for the hundreds of shoppers who passed through.
GoLocalProv

One of the Biggest RI Waterfront Development Battles is Headed for a Showdown

One of Rhode Island’s biggest waterfront development battles is now going to the State of Rhode Island for a showdown. On the one side is the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and one of the state’s largest — and most powerful — developers — Procaccianti, whose subsidiary “PRI X” currently has the lease on a large parcel of land in the State Port of Galilee in Narragansett.
NARRAGANSETT, RI

