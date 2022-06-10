2022 Cape Cod 4th of July Fireworks and Parade Schedule

Meet Clark Kent! Though he is as handsome as the original Clark Kent, he’s not quite as confident as Superman. We’ve taken some time to get to know Clark and while he does occasionally want affection, he has taken his time deciding how he feels about making friends. We don’t have much history on Clark, so we can’t be sure what kind of feline friend he will become in his new home. Clark may enjoy living with a confident, friendly cat after a slow and steady introduction. When Clark is unsure or uncomfortable, he is very clear with his meows and body language. Adopters should be cat savvy and recognize that puffy raised fur or a tucked tail mean ‘give me space please’. Clark requests patience as he adjusts to his new surroundings and flourishes into whatever personality he may be hiding from us at the shelter!

ANIMALS ・ 21 HOURS AGO