Politics

Hear how George Conway reacts to Liz Cheney's message to the GOP

By CNN
 4 days ago
CNN’s Brianna Keilar and George Conway discuss his...

Comments / 161

DR for me
4d ago

Cheney was spot on - laid it out in plain language everyone could understand. And she was dynamite speaking to her fellow republicans -

Reply(27)
88
tex1
4d ago

what Liz said is true , Trump will someday be gone , but the Republicans that enabled him will be stenched forever .

Reply(33)
85
As I See It
3d ago

Watched and enjoyed every bit of it... to finally see the truth come out is addicting. Will certainly watch the entire episodes.

Reply(13)
43
