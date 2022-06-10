ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darrell Royal & Barry Switzer Listed Among the Top College Football Coaching Rivalries

By Tomer Barazani
USA TODAY Sports columnist Paul Myerberg presented the top 10 coaching rivalries in college football, including former coach Darrell Royal

Within the College Football world, there lie many rivalries that extend way beyond the football field. Most recently, we’ve seen Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher attack each other on live interviews. The two fanbases' passion will shape up to an exciting matchup on October 8, 2022.

These intense coaching rivalries even date back to the 1900s.

Most recently, USA TODAY Sports columnist Paul Myerberg presented the top 10 coaching rivalries in college football. Darrell Royal of Texas & Barry Switzer of Oklahoma were mentioned in the piece:

The Red River Rivalry reached its peak in 1976, when Royal, in his last season at Texas, accused Switzer and OU of spying on the Longhorns’ practice — even challenging Switzer and others close to the program to take a lie-detector test to prove their innocence. Royal was technically right: OU had, in fact, spied on the team’s practices four years earlier.

This year's game marks the 117th all-time meeting between the two programs. Texas holds a comfortable all-time lead, with a 62-49-5 record over the Sooners.

Despite Texas' historical lead, Oklahoma has had an edge over the Longhorns over the past two decades. Since 2000, the Sooners are 15-7 in games against the burnt orange.

Jordan Prather, USA TODAY

In 2021, it was quarterback Caleb Williams who led the Sooners’ thrilling comeback, giving them a 55-48 victory over Texas.

Looking ahead, the two teams will make a move to the SEC in the coming years which has taken the College Football world by storm.

