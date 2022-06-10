ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-State OL Layth Ghannam Reveals Top 4 Schools + Decision Date

Can the Mountaineers keep Ghannam home?

Charleston, West Virginia native and class of 2023 offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (6'5", 280 lbs) is set to make his college decision on Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be choosing between North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Ghannam is recently coming off of an official visit to WVU that reportedly went "very well". However, Virginia Tech has been one of the leaders in his recruitment for quite some time.

Should Ghannam choose Virginia Tech or either of the North Carolina schools, that means WVU will lose out on the top-rated player in West Virginia for the first time since Neal Brown came to Morgantown.

