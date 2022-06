The second event in the “Listening at the Legion” concert series was held Thursday evening at the American Legion before a sell-out, appreciative, enthusiastic crowd. Country music legend Lacy J. Dalton and Estes Park local country outlaw, Mark Powell, performed together along with Lacy’s amazing guitarist Dale Poune, and young singer/songwriter Landon Talley. Lacy J. remains at the forefront of outlaw country music, and sang many of her top hits from the 80s and 90s. Mark is one of the most prolific writers of top country hits, and is carrying the torch for “Texas style” country music in song and verse.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO