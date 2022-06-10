ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

China calls COVID ‘lab leak’ theory a lie after WHO pushes for deeper probe

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vITF8_0g6fGyaz00

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie, after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also rejected accusations that China had not fully cooperated with investigators, saying it welcomed a science-based probe but rejected any political manipulation.

He also reiterated calls for an investigation into “highly suspicious laboratories such as Fort Detrick and the University of North Carolina” in the United States where China has suggested, without evidence, that the U.S. was developing the coronavirus as a bioweapon.

“The lab leak theory is totally a lie concocted by anti-China forces for political purposes, which has nothing to do with science,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.

“We always supported and participated in science-based global virus tracing, but we firmly opposed any forms of political manipulation,” he said, repeating China’s long-standing explanation for delaying or rejecting further investigations into the virus’s origins.

Monkeypox and COVID-19: What are the differences?

Zhao said China has made major contributions toward virus tracing, sharing the most data and research results.

That “fully reflects China’s open, transparent and responsible attitude, as well as its support for the work of the WHO and the advisory group,” he said.

The WHO’s stance in a report released Thursday is a sharp reversal of the U.N. health agency’s initial assessment of the pandemic’s origins. It comes after many critics accused WHO of being too quick to dismiss or underplay a lab-leak theory that put Chinese officials on the defensive.

Following a tightly controlled visit to China last year, the WHO concluded that it was “extremely unlikely” the coronavirus might have spread to humans from a lab in the city of Wuhan. Many scientists suspect the coronavirus jumped from bats to people, possibly via another animal.

However, in the Thursday report, WHO’s expert group said “key pieces of data” to explain how the pandemic began were still missing. The scientists said the group would “remain open to any and all scientific evidence that becomes available in the future to allow for comprehensive testing of all reasonable hypotheses.”

Identifying a disease’s source in animals typically takes years. It took more than a decade for scientists to pinpoint the species of bats that were the natural reservoir for SARS, a relative of COVID-19.

The expert group also noted that since lab accidents in the past have triggered some outbreaks, the theory could not be discounted. They said China has not presented any studies to WHO that assessed the possibility of the coronavirus resulting from a laboratory leak.

The new report is indicative of a more confrontational relationship between China’s authoritarian Communist leadership and the WHO, which had initially been accused of being overly deferential to Beijing, particularly by the former U.S. Trump administration.

The coronavirus has killed more than 6.3 million people worldwide, forced dozens of countries into lockdown and upended the world economy. It was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and was initially linked to a traditional market where wild animals were sold for food.

China was accused of responding slowly and covering up the extent of the outbreak, before it locked down the entire city of Wuhan and surrounding areas in the first of a series of draconian measures labeled “zero-COVID” which continue today as much of the rest of the world is opening up again.

Last month, the WHO called “zero-COVID” unsustainable, pointing to increased knowledge of the virus and the cost to the economy and civil rights. China rejected the criticism as “irresponsible.”

China was also accused of leading a disinformation campaign, suggesting the virus was detected elsewhere before the Wuhan outbreak and putting forward other theories aimed at diverting attention from China.

COVID-19 may affect babies’ brain development in womb, study says

Investigations by The Associated Press found that some top WHO insiders were frustrated by China during the initial outbreak even as WHO heaped praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping. They were also upset over how China sought to clamp down on research into the origins of COVID-19.

Zhao appeared to imply that China would reject any criticisms or suspicions of it.

“Research on the origin of the virus must adhere to scientific principles and should not be subject to political interference,” Zhao said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Boyfriend indicted for killing woman’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after officers said he killed his girlfriend’s son during an argument over money, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened last year in July in the 800 block of Randle Street. Investigators said 18-year-old Zaqune Harris got into an argument with Michael Robinson, 32, over […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Man charged in Hattiesburg shooting sues city, police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The mother of a man charged in connection to a Hattiesburg shooting filed a lawsuit against the City of Hattiesburg, the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD), the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, “unknown police officers,” “unknown defendants” and “unknown news media.” William Jones III, 23, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Zhao Lijian
WJTV 12

5-year-old shot, killed inside vehicle on Bailey Avenue in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced early Monday morning that Robert Jackson was captured. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a five-year-old was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened during a domestic altercation between […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg doctor offers advice amid surging COVID-19 cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi have made a major jump, and it’s causing concerns for health officials. Over the weekend, COVID-19 numbers reached more than 1,500 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), cases have been slowly rising since April. Dr. Mark Horne, MD, at South Central Regional Medical […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Juvenile hit by car in Biloxi, woman turns herself in

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman turned herself in to the Biloxi Police Department in connection to a hit and run that left a juvenile boy injured on Monday, June 13. Biloxi police said they responded to the scene around 9:58 a.m. on Beach Boulevard. They said the boy had been hit by a car. […]
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Covid#Economy#The Who#Chinese#Foreign Ministry#Monkeypox
WJTV 12

Doctor shares why he thinks COVID cases are rising

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Health officials say people going outdoors and not taking safety precautions are leading to a surge. “People are flying. People are traveling from location to another not wearing masks, not social distancing, not using those precautions we were using earlier. This new exposure, this increased […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

“Mr. Fix It” sentenced for scamming Rankin County neighbors

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced the man known as “Mr. Fix It” pled guilty to one count of false pretense. A judge sentenced Jamie Ladell Sullivan to 10 years with five years suspended in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Once Sullivan is […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Sunflower County woman pleads guilty to stealing money from food program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, June 14, State Auditor Shad White announced that the former executive director of the non-project On Track pled guilty to fraud in Sunflower County. Special agents from the State Auditor’s Office arrested Carol Jackson in August 2021. She was supposedly administering a Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) program meant […]
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
WJTV 12

‘He could’ve died!’ mom says after 16-year-old’s brutal beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family is seeking answers after they say a 16-year-old boy was brutally beaten by a group of teens and a woman in Orange Mound. Terrance Raymond’s mother Bernice Talley says a video shows him hospitalized and badly beaten. “He could’ve died,” she said. The scare happened Friday night. Terrance was at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Vicksburg man arrested for receiving a stolen car

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was arrested in connection to a car theft. The incident happened on Friday, June 10 before 2:30 p.m. on Cherry Street. The victim told police a silver 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara had been stolen earlier in the day. Police said the vehicle had been parked with the keys […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Former Arkansas police officer charged with several counts of Rape of a Minor; allegedly assaulted the victim for three years

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 23, 2022, 30-year-old Waldron R. Sheppard, a former Camden Police officer, was arrested for 12 counts of Rape and 12 counts of Computer Exploitation of a Child after an investigation. According to authorities, a minor reported that they were sexually assaulted by Sheppard for three years. Law enforcement was […]
CAMDEN, AR
WJTV 12

Two men killed in interstate shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men died in an interstate shooting that happened during a chase from Holmes to Yazoo County on Friday, May 27. The Yazoo Herald reported three men from Holmes County were driving on the interstate around 5:00 p.m. when the driver claims another car pulled beside them and began shooting […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

3rd suspect arrested for shooting death of 12-year-old in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced a third suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 12-year-old Adrian Hawkins McDougles. Maurice Collins, 20, was arrested on Monday, June 13. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Collins was inside a black Toyota Avalon when Adrian and his brother, Onterrio, were shot while walking […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Horn Lake couple wins $100K Powerball prize

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Horn Lake couple won a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11 Powerball drawing. The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in Walls. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay. The winning numbers drawn […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy