Ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria concerns

By Kait Newsum, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON ( WHNT ) — Nearly 905 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products are being recalled due to concerns of listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday.

The Northern Tier Bakery, LLC. in St. Paul Park, Minnesota is recalling the following packaged salad products that were produced between May 18, 2022, and June 8, 2022

FDA recalls seafood from Mobile County supplier
  • 4-oz. plastic packages of SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Chef Salad EGG, WHITE TURKEY MEAT, HAM, MONTEREY JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 6/9 and 6/11 represented on the label.
  • 4.3-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Caesar Salad SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CROUTON PACKET WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14 and 6/16 represented on the label.

The products that are being recalled will have an establishment number “ EST. 19860 ” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to a news release , the company discovered the problem and immediately notified FSIS that the firm’s product sampling resulted in a positive for Listeria monocytogenes .

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating of these products. The FSIS encourages anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

The cost of gasoline the year you started driving

Symptoms of Listeriosis are listed as:

  • Fever
  • Muscle aches
  • Headache
  • Stiff neck
  • Confusion
  • Loss of balance
  • And convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms

The FSIS recommends if anyone has these items in their refrigerators to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

