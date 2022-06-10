ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump takes to Truth Social to fire back at Jan. 6 committee

By Natalie Prieb, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xsyyA_0g6fGsId00

( The Hill ) — Former President Donald Trump late on Thursday took to his Truth Social platform to condemn the prime-time Jan. 6 committee public hearing .

“So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale,” Trump wrote in a post. “Our Country is in such trouble!”

Trump had also publicly denounced the hearing earlier in the day, before the event began, through a statement from his Save America PAC, describing the 2021 Capitol riot as the “greatest movement” in the history of the U.S.

The former president has continued to push unfounded theories that the 2020 presidential election was riddled with fraud, claims that led to a mob of Trump followers storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop the election from being certified.

The House committee on Thursday launched a searing public case against Trump in the prime-time hearing using testimony and video snippets from the day of the attack.

Tucker Carlson: Jan. 6 panel is ‘lying and we are not going to help them do it’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chairwoman of the committee who was booted from GOP leadership for challenging Trump, laid the blame for the events of Jan. 6 directly at the former president’s feet.

“Those who invaded our Capitol and battled law enforcement for hours were motivated by what President Trump had told them: that the election was stolen, and that he was the rightful president,” Cheney said . “President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack.”

The committee also played clips from people close to Trump, including former Attorney General Bill Bar, saying that the former president’s claims of a stolen election were unfounded.

“I told him that it was crazy stuff and they were wasting their time on that and that it was doing great, great disservice to the country, Barr said in a clip.

Also on Thursday night, Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller pushed back on the hearing, saying that one of the clips the House select committee played of Miller testifying before the committee was incomplete.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man accused of killing Meridian police officer in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a Meridian police officer and a woman has been captured. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the Blue Alert for Dante Marquez Bender was canceled Friday morning. The Meridian Star reported Bender was arrested in Ackerman. Investigators said Bender shot and killed […]
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Woman in custody for fatal shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a woman turned herself in for a homicide that happened at the Fuel Time gas station on Bullard Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Lashundra Bass, 35, turned herself in on Wednesday, June 8. She has been charged with murder. Police identified Shydarius Williams, 17, as the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 Jones County mothers arrested after babies test positive for meth

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Jones County mothers have been charged with child abuse following the births of their babies. Deputies said the babies tested positive for methamphetamine. Investigators said Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville, was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse involving her newborn. Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel, was […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truth Social#House#Gop
WJTV 12

Former MDOC probation officer pleads guilty to 4 counts of embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced a former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) probation officer pled guilty to four counts of embezzlement. Dendrick Hurd was arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s Office in December 2021. White said Hurd abused his position as an MDOC probation/parole officer to embezzle […]
JACKSON, MS
The Atlantic

The January 6 Hearings Could Change Republican Minds

A few weeks ago I ran into an old friend, a salt-of-the-earth Christian conservative I’ve known for almost 30 years. He’s a lifelong Republican and quite possibly the nicest person you’ll ever meet, a Trump voter who’s about as different from Trump as day is from night. After we caught up on our lives and careers, he asked how I handle covering modern politics, where “so many people lie.” He specifically brought up Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump comes full circle with celebration of Jan. 6 rioters

Donald Trump seems to realize that the Jan. 6 committee, its evidence, and its presentations are a major public event. The former president also seems to have some understanding of how devastating the case against him is. As a New York Times analysis of last night’s primetime hearing explained, “In...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Jackson woman shot, killed in bed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced the man who was wanted for the shooting death of a woman on Fleetwood Drive was arrested on Thursday, June 9. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said U.S. Marshals arrested Zverian Brent in Jackson. Brent was wanted in connection to the death of Terrencia Jackson, 26. The shooting happened […]
CBS News

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testified about Mark Meadows Jan. 6 conversation

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has started holding a series of public hearings. During a prime-time hearing, lawmakers showed never-before-seen footage from the attack along with testimony from people in former President Trump's inner circle. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discussed what was revealed during the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJTV 12

Man charged in Hattiesburg shooting sues city, police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The mother of a man charged in connection to a Hattiesburg shooting filed a lawsuit against the City of Hattiesburg, the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD), the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, “unknown police officers,” “unknown defendants” and “unknown news media.” William Jones III, 23, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

5-year-old shot, killed inside vehicle on Bailey Avenue in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced early Monday morning that Robert Jackson was captured. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a five-year-old was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened during a domestic altercation between […]
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Nearly 20 million people watched prime time Jan 6 committee hearing, ratings show

Nearly 20 million people watched the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot’s first prime time hearing , according to preliminary ratings from Nielsen.Every major network played the hearing, which started at 8 pm EST to 10 pm EST. ABC won the most winners, with 4.8m viewers turning into its broadcast. James Goldston, a former president of ABC News helped the committee. NBC came in second place with 3.5m viewers and CBS received 3.3m viewers. On the cable news side, MSNBC dominated, with 4.1m viewers tuning into the liberal-leaning network, while CNN came in third place with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJTV 12

Man stabbed during fight in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to two homes in the 500 and 600 block of Delk Road where a fight between two men happened. One of them had been stabbed. The man who was stabbed was taken to Forrest […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested in connection to Vicksburg stabbing

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man early Monday morning in connection to a stabbing. Police said Levon Pinckney, 32, was charged with aggravated assault after the incident happened on Speed Street the previous night. There’s no word on the victim’s condition as of Thursday, June 9. Pinckney appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter […]
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy