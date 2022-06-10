ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Brother of fallen Capitol officer says he wants to see Trump in prison

The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVkR2_0g6fGhps00

The brothers of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who died in the days after the riot on January 6, explain why they want former President Trump to face accountability for his role in the riot.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Republican Mayra Flores flips Democratic congressional seat in Texas special election

Republican Mayra Flores, a respiratory therapist, won Tuesday's special election in Texas' historically Democratic 34th Congressional District and will serve at least through the remainder of the term of Rep. Filomena Vela, who resigned earlier this year to take a job with the Akin Gump lobbying firm. Flores will be the first Mexican-born congresswoman. Dan Sanchez, the leading Democrat in the race, conceded defeat, citing a lack of support from state and national Democrats.
TEXAS STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
903
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy