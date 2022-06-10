Brother of fallen Capitol officer says he wants to see Trump in prison

Related
59-year-old Ukrainian woman says Russian officer made her take her top off at a 'filtration camp' as he accused her of being a sniper
Russia is using so-called "filtration camps" to interrogate Ukrainians and see if they have any ties to the military or government.
Republican Mayra Flores flips Democratic congressional seat in Texas special election
Republican Mayra Flores, a respiratory therapist, won Tuesday's special election in Texas' historically Democratic 34th Congressional District and will serve at least through the remainder of the term of Rep. Filomena Vela, who resigned earlier this year to take a job with the Akin Gump lobbying firm. Flores will be the first Mexican-born congresswoman. Dan Sanchez, the leading Democrat in the race, conceded defeat, citing a lack of support from state and national Democrats.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
