ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How Did They Get Inflation So Wrong?

By James Surowiecki, Medium
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20GxhU_0g6fGKjH00
The Atlantic

Last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen did something unusual for a Washington policy maker: She admitted that she’d made a mistake. In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer about the U.S.’s persistently high inflation rate, Yellen said, of her predictions last year that prices would stay under control, “I was wrong then about the path that inflation would take.”

That she was. In March 2021, when inflation hawks were arguing that the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan was going to overheat the economy, Yellen called the risk of inflation “small” and “manageable,” and a couple of months later said, “I don’t anticipate that inflation is going to be a problem.” She wasn’t alone. For much of 2021, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that he thought inflation would be “transitory,” and even as inflation rose above 6 percent, the Fed kept interest rates near zero. (Its first interest-rate hike was not until March 2022.)

Along the way, that thing Yellen thought was not going to be a problem became a huge one—not least, politically. Indeed, with today’s news that inflation in May was 8.6 percent (previously at 8.3 percent), it is arguably the biggest problem that the Biden administration faces—high prices are overshadowing pretty much everything else about the U.S. economy. The unemployment rate is a mere 3.6 percent, and last week, the Labor Department announced that the U.S. had added another 390,000 jobs in May. But all anyone wants to talk about is that average gas prices are now nearing $5 a gallon.

Yellen and Powell have, predictably, faced a barrage of criticism over their failure to keep inflation under control. When Yellen testified before Congress this week, Republican lawmakers practically lined up to say “I told you so.” But amid the recriminations, surprisingly little attention has been paid to a couple of important questions: Why did policy makers get it wrong? And what can we learn from their mistakes?

The simple answer to that first question is that the Biden administration and the Fed were, in some sense, fighting the last war—that being, in this case, the Great Recession of 2008–09. After the steep economic downturn over those two years, the U.S. economy grew at a very slow clip. From 2009 to 2016, GDP growth averaged about 2 percent a year. Unemployment, which reached nearly 11 percent in October 2009, was still above 7 percent four years later, while median wages rose only slowly.

In concrete terms, this meant that tens of millions of Americans had a miserable five years or more. And this happened even though policy makers had done quite a lot (or so it seemed then) to get the economy back on track. Democrats had passed a $787 billion stimulus plan, which at the time was the biggest such package ever enacted. And the Fed, under Ben Bernanke, had slashed interest rates to near zero and kept them there, while also trying to inject more money into the economy by buying up a wide range of assets in what was called quantitative easing. These measures did keep the Great Recession from becoming another Great Depression, but it wasn’t until 2016 that the economy really took off.

The lesson that policy makers drew from that experience was that if you wanted to get the economy moving and keep it moving, you needed to err on the side of going big. When Biden entered office in January 2021, unemployment remained stubbornly high at 6.3 percent: Although the economy had bounced back sharply from the depths of the pandemic-induced recession—thanks, in large part, to the 2020 stimulus package—the recovery in the job market seemed to have stalled. The economy actually lost jobs in December 2020. For the new administration, that raised the specter that it might be facing a repeat of the post-2009 recovery, with millions of people out of work for years to come.

In retrospect, clearly, this forecast was too gloomy. Some of the slowdown in job creation had to do with the winter COVID wave. And Congress had already passed an additional $900 billion stimulus right before Biden took office. As Larry Summers, the former head of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama, warned last year, that made the case for another huge stimulus package much weaker, and the risk of inflation greater.

Here, too, history shaped the administration’s response. Although the 2009 Obama stimulus plan had been enormous by historical standards, and was decried by Republicans as outrageously irresponsible, it was, in fact, less than half as big as many of Obama’s own economic advisers thought it needed to be. (Famously, the economist Christina Romer put together an estimate saying that the stimulus should be about $1.8 trillion, but Obama never even saw it, in part because none other than Summers thought it was too far outside the bounds of political reality.) The lesson, as a Biden-administration official told the Financial Times, was, “Of course there are risks associated with going big, but as we’ve said all along, those risks pale compared to the risks of going small.”

On top of all this, downplaying the risk of inflation was easy because previous prophecies of doom had all turned out wrong. The 2009 stimulus and the Fed’s relatively loose monetary policy had inflation hawks insisting that “high-grade monetary heroin” was being injected into the system, which was likely to ignite “out-of-control inflation.” In 2010, with unemployment near 10 percent, a group of 23 economists, hedge-fund managers, and academics wrote an open letter to Bernanke, arguing that quantitative easing risked “currency debasement and inflation” and should be discontinued. In 2014, with Yellen then in charge, the Fed was still attracting criticism for being inattentive to prices—despite inflation being at a mere 1.8 percent.

Inflation hawks, in other words, were the proverbial boys who cried wolf. Their warnings that inflation was right around the corner were worthless because they always said that inflation was right around the corner. And the consensus among center-left economists—with the exceptions of Summers, and Olivier Blanchard and Jason Furman, two other liberal economists who warned in spring 2021 of inflationary risks—was that the risks attached to a further stimulus package were low and the potential benefits were high.

Was this wrong? Yes—but whether it was irresponsible is not obvious. Economic policy making, after all, is always a matter of balancing risks and rewards, and the potential for sustained high unemployment was very real. (Summers himself also said last year that “the dangers of doing too little are greater than the dangers of doing too much.” He just believed that $1.9 trillion was, as it were, much too much.) At this point, the contention that the stimulus package was bigger than it needed to be—or at least, could have been better directed—seems inarguable, but equally true is that it probably accounts for only a fraction of the current inflation rate. Europe, after all, did far less in the way of fiscal stimulus than the U.S., yet inflation within the European Union is now about as high.

Some of that inflation may be imported from the U.S., thanks to higher American demand for goods. But much of it reflects factors that were hard, if not impossible, to foresee in early 2021. These include the persistence of supply-chain problems due to the continuation of the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine.

More to the point: Although saying anything good about the current state of the economy without being attacked as out of touch has become impossible, ignoring the fact that the Biden stimulus plan and the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates low got millions of people back to work much faster than they otherwise would have is plain silly. (The U.S. economy has created approximately 9 million jobs since January 2021.) Skeptics of the stimulus insist that this would all have happened regardless, but that’s a quintessential case of a successful solution to a problem making the problem appear to have been nonexistent in the first place.

Of course, in a political sense, none of that really matters. Biden can talk about all the people who have jobs who otherwise would still be on the dole, and about all the workers at the lower end of the job ladder who have seen the sharpest increases in wages over the beginning of 2021, but that message can’t compete with the anxiety and anger induced by high prices. What policy makers got most wrong may, in the end, prove to be not the risk of inflation but, rather, how miserable we’d feel about the inflation itself.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Biden Is Right About Saudi Arabia

I regret to inform you that Joe Biden is right to go to Saudi Arabia. Biden’s planned visit to the kingdom represents a determination to both rationalize the amount of attention we pay to the region and formulate a foreign policy that works on behalf of the American middle class. But it is not going to make anyone happy in the near term, and it is going to cost him precious political capital with his own party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Biden’s Climate Goals Rest on a 71-Year-Old Defense Law

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. A legal relic dating back to the Korean War has become one of the White House’s most important tools to pursue its climate goals. On Monday, the White House announced that it was...
POTUS
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US central bank ponders huge rate hike to combat price surge

The US Federal Reserve is poised to raise borrowing costs Wednesday amid the troubling acceleration of inflation, with the only question being whether officials will opt for the biggest hike in nearly three decades or a smaller step up. While some economists continue to argue that such an aggressive step would indicate rising panic among policymakers who are usually reluctant to surprise financial markets, others argue that the Fed is behind the curve and needs to react strongly to prove its resolve to combat inflation "It is possible that by Wednesday the only way for the Fed to surprise markets would be to raise rates by 50 bp," Harvard economist and former White House advisor Jason Furman tweeted.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jason Furman
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Ben Bernanke
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Economic Stimulus#U S Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Treasury#Cnn#Federal Reserve Chair#The Labor Department
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Is Not Supposed to Have This Much Power

It’s June again—that time of year when Americans wake up each morning and wait for the Supreme Court to resolve our deepest political disagreements. To decide what the Constitution says about our bodily autonomy, our power to avert climate change, and our ability to protect children from guns, the nation turns not to members of Congress—elected by us—but to five oracles in robes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Trump Gets the January 6 Trial He Long Dodged

Tonight Congress began its second prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his role in the events of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The first occurred barely a month after the Capitol siege, when the Senate held an abbreviated impeachment trial that resulted in his acquittal. Last year, the Democrats leading the prosecution chose not to call witnesses. “People want to get home for Valentine’s Day,” Senator Chris Coons of Delaware reportedly told the impeachment managers, infuriating those who were hoping that the Senate would hold Trump accountable and bar him from ever running for public office again.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The January 6 Hearings Could Change Republican Minds

A few weeks ago I ran into an old friend, a salt-of-the-earth Christian conservative I’ve known for almost 30 years. He’s a lifelong Republican and quite possibly the nicest person you’ll ever meet, a Trump voter who’s about as different from Trump as day is from night. After we caught up on our lives and careers, he asked how I handle covering modern politics, where “so many people lie.” He specifically brought up Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Moral Desolation of the GOP

Yesterday evening, the leaders of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol opened their public hearings—hearings that will show, in the words of vice chair Liz Cheney, that “Donald Trump oversaw a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
The Atlantic

The One Key Word Biden Needs to Invoke on Ukraine

In World War II, Franklin D. Roosevelt rallied what he dubbed the “United Nations,” among them Joseph Stalin’s Soviet Union, to keep the Axis powers from eliminating whole countries across Europe and Asia. After the Cold War, George H. W. Bush likewise assembled a 35-nation coalition to beat back Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. America’s partners lined up behind a principle they all had a stake in defending—that Saddam Hussein had no right to trample out of existence another country’s sovereignty, not even that of a small Persian Gulf emirate.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

A Chilling Assassination in Wisconsin

Any individual murder in the United States right now is unlikely to make much of an impression—not when elderly Black people at a grocery store or young children at school are being gunned down in large groups. But the Friday murder of a retired judge in Wisconsin is ominous enough to give some pause.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Atlantic

The Other Cause of January 6

John Eastman. Rudy Giuliani. Donald Trump himself. These people all bear some responsibility for the events of January 6, 2021. But there is another contributing factor—an institution, not a person—whose role is regularly overlooked, and that deserves a focus in the ongoing January 6 committee hearings: the Electoral College. The Electoral College isn’t responsible for President Trump’s efforts to remain in office despite his clear loss. But it was integral to Trump’s strategy, and it has everything to do with how close he came to success.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Mike Pence Is an American Hero

At the January 6 Committee hearings this week, there is likely to be evidence of gross misbehavior—bordering on sedition—from President Donald Trump and his confederates. The object of the hearings is to hold these bad actors to account and propose systemic reforms to prevent another insurrection. Here is...
POTUS
The Atlantic

So Much for Cutting Out the Middleman

When we order takeout from a neighborhood restaurant, we are less and less likely to call the restaurant directly. Instead, we might order through Uber Eats or DoorDash, which take a cut of the sale and charge us a delivery fee. When summer hits and we go online to find new swimsuits and stock up on sunscreen, we might go to Amazon, which now relies, for the majority of its retail sales, on independent vendors that use its e-commerce platform. Even when we try to buy directly from the manufacturer, internet-empowered middlemen still play a big role. The 2000s wave of direct-to-consumer companies, for example, ended up paying massive amounts to Facebook and others for the targeted ads they depended on to reach new customers.
MLS
The Atlantic

Listening to America’s Kids After Uvalde

On Wednesday, May 25, teachers across the country found themselves facing a newly common kind of pedagogical dilemma: how—and whether—to address the fact that the day before, an 18-year-old gunman had entered a classroom not unlike their own and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers. “No one prepares you to sit in front of a fourth-grade class after a fourth-grade shooting and try to explain what happened,” Bess Murad, a teacher at a Zeta charter school in Upper Manhattan, told me.
UVALDE, TX
The Atlantic

The January 6 Hearings Can Change Everything, if We Let Them

On Thursday evening, the House January 6 select committee will begin a series of televised hearings. The surface goal: Simply provide a narrative for what happened on that day. The committee is promising to “present previously unseen material documenting January 6th … and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

What’s Behind American Decline: Domestic Dysfunction

As the golden light bled from the Los Angeles sky one evening last week, a mariachi band played at a rooftop cocktail party for corporate executives and government officials from a couple dozen countries. They had gathered on the eve of the Summit of the Americas, an every-few-years meeting that would begin in the city the following day. With a flare of trumpets, the band launched into “El Rey,” the Mexican ranchera classic of wounded machismo. “I don’t have a throne or a queen,” the lead mariachi sang, “or anyone who understands me. But I’m still the king.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

93K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy