ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

China calls COVID ‘lab leak’ theory a lie after WHO pushes for deeper probe

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iqd7A_0g6fFbZj00

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie, after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also rejected accusations that China had not fully cooperated with investigators, saying it welcomed a science-based probe but rejected any political manipulation.

He also reiterated calls for an investigation into “highly suspicious laboratories such as Fort Detrick and the University of North Carolina” in the United States where China has suggested, without evidence, that the U.S. was developing the coronavirus as a bioweapon.

“The lab leak theory is totally a lie concocted by anti-China forces for political purposes, which has nothing to do with science,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.

Gas prices in May likely kept inflation painfully high

“We always supported and participated in science-based global virus tracing, but we firmly opposed any forms of political manipulation,” he said, repeating China’s long-standing explanation for delaying or rejecting further investigations into the virus’s origins.

Zhao said China has made major contributions toward virus tracing, sharing the most data and research results.

That “fully reflects China’s open, transparent and responsible attitude, as well as its support for the work of the WHO and the advisory group,” he said.

The WHO’s stance in a report released Thursday is a sharp reversal of the U.N. health agency’s initial assessment of the pandemic’s origins. It comes after many critics accused WHO of being too quick to dismiss or underplay a lab-leak theory that put Chinese officials on the defensive.

Following a tightly controlled visit to China last year, the WHO concluded that it was “extremely unlikely” the coronavirus might have spread to humans from a lab in the city of Wuhan. Many scientists suspect the coronavirus jumped from bats to people, possibly via another animal.

However, in the Thursday report, WHO’s expert group said “key pieces of data” to explain how the pandemic began were still missing. The scientists said the group would “remain open to any and all scientific evidence that becomes available in the future to allow for comprehensive testing of all reasonable hypotheses.”

Identifying a disease’s source in animals typically takes years. It took more than a decade for scientists to pinpoint the species of bats that were the natural reservoir for SARS, a relative of COVID-19.

The expert group also noted that since lab accidents in the past have triggered some outbreaks, the theory could not be discounted. They said China has not presented any studies to WHO that assessed the possibility of the coronavirus resulting from a laboratory leak.

The new report is indicative of a more confrontational relationship between China’s authoritarian Communist leadership and the WHO, which had initially been accused of being overly deferential to Beijing, particularly by the former U.S. Trump administration.

The coronavirus has killed more than 6.3 million people worldwide, forced dozens of countries into lockdown and upended the world economy. It was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and was initially linked to a traditional market where wild animals were sold for food.

China was accused of responding slowly and covering up the extent of the outbreak, before it locked down the entire city of Wuhan and surrounding areas in the first of a series of draconian measures labeled “zero-COVID” which continue today as much of the rest of the world is opening up again.

Last month, the WHO called “zero-COVID” unsustainable, pointing to increased knowledge of the virus and the cost to the economy and civil rights. China rejected the criticism as “irresponsible.”

China was also accused of leading a disinformation campaign, suggesting the virus was detected elsewhere before the Wuhan outbreak and putting forward other theories aimed at diverting attention from China.

Investigations by The Associated Press found that some top WHO insiders were frustrated by China during the initial outbreak even as WHO heaped praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping. They were also upset over how China sought to clamp down on research into the origins of COVID-19.

Zhao appeared to imply that China would reject any criticisms or suspicions of it.

“Research on the origin of the virus must adhere to scientific principles and should not be subject to political interference,” Zhao said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue confirmed the body of a swimmer was found Sunday morning in Destin. According to their Facebook post, the body was found West of Crab Island. DFR says the man suffered a traumatic injury. DFR says the waterways will have heavier law enforcement and fire department personnel on them […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Zhao Lijian
WKRG News 5

Inmate escapes from prison in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are looking for a man who escaped from the Fountain Correctional facility in Atmore. Escambia County Alabama Sheriff Heath Jackson confirmed that 41-year-old Edward Williams escaped from Fountain Sunday morning. According to prison records, Williams was serving a 999-year prison sentence for several counts […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man dies in Prichard after being shot in Saraland

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police investigate after Prichard Police officers found a man shot to death in the parking lot of a restaurant. It happened Saturday afternoon. A person was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon, outside McMillian’s Barbecue restaurant in downtown Prichard. Prichard Police officers say the victim was shot in Saraland and […]
PRICHARD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Covid#Economy#The Who#Chinese#Foreign Ministry
WKRG News 5

Family mourns woman killed in Daphne crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Caring, generous, and a good cook.  That’s how the family of Kimberly Holley is describing the Daphne woman killed in a crash on Highway 181 last week.  It was near Highway 181 and Pleasant Road where Daphne Police say 46-year-old Kimberly Holley died in a crash. “My heart is just missing […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Search for ‘downed swimmer’ by Destin Fire-Rescue

UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer found in Destin DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire-Rescue officials said they were looking for a swimmer that went under the water Saturday afternoon. According to a Facebook post made late Saturday afternoon, fire boat number nine was looking for a downed swimmer west of Crab Island. The post said […]
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
WKRG News 5

Boyfriend indicted for killing woman’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after officers said he killed his girlfriend’s son during an argument over money, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened last year in July in the 800 block of Randle Street. Investigators said 18-year-old Zaqune Harris got into an argument with Michael Robinson, 32, over […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

Missing teenager in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager. Alana Aldridge, 16, was last seen getting into the vehicle pictured below around 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hwy 157 in Cullman. If you have any information, contact investigator Jeff Lawson at 256-735-2716 […]
CULLMAN, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy