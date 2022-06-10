Chicago firefighters battle flames in Wrigleyville building

CHICAGO - A man was shot twice while trying to park his car Monday night in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. The 25-year-old was trying to park his car around 9:45 p.m. in the 700 block of South Claremont Avenue when someone in a gray van started shooting, police said. He suffered...
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video Tuesday of a person on a wave runner not following the rules of the water. The CPD Marine Unit tweeted out a video showing what could happen on Lake Michigan if you’re being reckless. The video shows a person on a wave runner...
CHICAGO - Two men were charged in a shooting that critically wounded an 18-year-old man over the weekend in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Israel Alonso, 21, and Guillermo Gudino, 22, were arrested Sunday two hours after allegedly opening fire on an 18-year-old man who was on the street in the 1500 block of East 79th Street, police said.
CHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter who was wounded in a mass shooting in West Pullman after a birthday party last year has died. Timothy Eiland, 33, a father of five, was pronounced dead Monday at South Suburban Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Fire officials confirmed...
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Monday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. She was walking outside around 6:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. The girl was grazed in the back and hand. She was taken to...
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing outside around 9:28 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in...
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 40-year-old was standing outside just before 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Lockwood Avenue when he was struck by gunfire in the leg and foot, according to police. He was taken to Mount...
CHICAGO - Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley was discharged Monday evening from Northwestern Memorial Hospital after being hospitalized due to a "neurological event" he experienced last week. Daley is now at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for a "short stay" as he recovers, according to his physician Dr. Eric Terman. "Daley...
CHICAGO - A woman was forced out of her car at gunpoint early Monday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 55-year-old was driving her 2019 Honda Accord around 4 a.m. when four men got out of a black SUV and a white sedan and stole her car at gunpoint in the 4900 block of South Western Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while walking in Marquette Park Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The men, ages 41 and 33, were walking around 10:17 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Kanst Drive when someone in a black sedan started shooting, police said. The 33-year-old walked into...
BELLWOOD, Ill. - More than 18,000 ComEd customers remain without power Tuesday afternoon after powerful storms tore through the Chicago area the day before. In addition, many of them are also dealing with intense storm damage. That includes more than a dozen displaced families in a western suburb. The roof...
CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of South State Street. At about 3:57 a.m., Chicago police officers responded to shots fired in the area, and found a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman on the ground with gunshot wounds.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. - A homicide investigation is underway in Round Lake Beach after three people were found dead Monday in a home on the 200 block of Camden Lane. Police have not yet said when the killings happened, how they happened, or a motive. However, they did say they have a person of interest in custody.
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while riding in a car Monday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 21-year-old was riding in the backseat of a car around 11:34 a.m. in the 700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone on foot started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO - Criminal charges have been filed against the former Chicago police officer who got into a confrontation last year with a Black woman who was walking her dog at North Avenue Beach. Bruce Dyker was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct. Dyker, 52, resigned from the department last...
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded after a fight Monday morning in a residence in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood. The 54-year-old was in a home around 8:30 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Calhoun Avenue when someone he knew entered the residence and they got into a fight, police said.
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of two suspects wanted in connection to the killing of a 47-year-old father of two in Lake View earlier this year. Hermilo Beltran was shot several times in March behind Happy Camper — a restaurant and bar located in the 3400 block of North Clark Street.
CHICAGO - A female was fatally shot Sunday night during an argument with another female in West Lawn on the Southwest Side. Chicago police said two females were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 7:36 p.m. when a male approached and fired shots. One of the...
MILWAUKEE - A 10-year-old boy was found dead during a search of Milwaukee's drainage tunnels on the city's south side Tuesday, June 14, less than 24 hours after he went missing. Family identified the boy as Mohammad Arman. First responders were out all day Tuesday searching for the boy who...
CHICAGO - Stay cool and drink water. Those were among the top recommendations of Chicago leaders who gathered Tuesday morning to offer suggestions on how residents could stay safe and look out for each other during a heat wave that was expected to send temperatures soaring into the high 90s Tuesday and Wednesday and heat indexes topping out near 110 degrees.
