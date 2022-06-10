There’s a Wild Turkey wandering the North Burbs

HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. – It has often been said that the American success story is based on inventing and introducing a product for which the public has been waiting. That American dream success story is the tale of the birth of Chicago’s stuffed pizza, the labor of love that became the story of Nancy and Rocco Palese.
A severe storm with tornado-like conditions ripped through the Chicago area Monday, leaving hail, downed and split trees, damage to buildings and power outages in its path. Some of the storm's most destructive work was in the Chicago suburbs, west of the city, including Streamwood, Bellwood, Riverside, and even Brookfield Zoo.
CHICAGO — Rainbow Cone is giving away free cones on Father’s Day. On Sunday, all fathers will receive one free rainbow cone at any of following five locations; Beverly, Lombard, Darien, Lakemoor and Skokie. Rainbow Cone opened its first location in Beverly in 1926. The company also gave...
Being a horse in downtown Chicago is not the easier job in the world. With the heat and the lack of green grass, it can be tough. However, I am certain that all of these horse owners are taking great care of the animal. Unfortunately for this fella, he walked on the equivalent of a "pothole" for horses in the middle of the street...
Chicago, Illinois is arguably one of the most beautiful cities in the world. The architecture, the sculptures and art, the parks, the views, it's hard to look in awe at the surroundings. It's also no secret that the price of housing is what many consider insane. If you ever want to live in downtown Chicago you had better have some serious cash otherwise you can forget about it.
BROOKFIELD, Ill. - Powerful storms caused tree damage at Brookfield Zoo, forcing the zoo to close Tuesday morning. Zoo officials said all of the habitats are intact and, most importantly, the animals were safe during Monday’s storm. Brookfield Zoo crews started cleaning and cutting up downed tree limbs around...
We had a nice weekend that kept its temps in the 70s, here in Chicago… But now it’s Monday, so get ready for some heat. Today, temps are projected to reach as high as the lower 90s. But tomorrow, we get to look forward to a heat index that may reach the low 100s! Those high temps return Wednesday…
Going to flea markets is fun but the only problem is you have to get there so darn early. For people that like to sleep in this is the perfect one to check out. You might not have known this fact about Illinois but it's well known for flea markets. Throughout the summer, there are many happening all over the state every weekend. In fact, one of the best in the world is at the Kane County Fairgrounds. Check it out, HERE. The Allstate Arena hosts a popular flea market in their parking lot every Sunday. For more info, HERE.
CHICAGO – With the countdown to Father’s Day underway, a new study looked at which U.S. cities are the best for single dads. High-fives go out to west suburban Naperville. LawnStarter named the suburb as 2022’s Best City for Single Dads after comparing 200 of the largest cities in the country.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For years, pizza has been one of the most popular foods to order out. In fact, close to 100 acres of pizza is eaten in the country every day, according to the Washington Post. With the popularity of pizza across the nation, it is a good thing that Rockford has many […]
A 47-year-old woman died Saturday after she fell in to the Colorado River, according a news release from the National Park Service. Sheetal Patel, of Chicago, had hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was beginning a multi-day boating trip Saturday. She was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when she was caught by the current in the Colorado River, the release said.
It's known by many names; devil's bread, devil's porridge, poison parsley, carrot fern, California fern, winter fern, and others--but you've probably heard the name before. Conium maculatum, or more commonly, poison hemlock. And as for the part about it being able to kill you, if you doubt me, remember what...
Weather update: Ahead of a potential extreme heat wave this week, the skies erupted in the Chicago area Monday afternoon and evening – prompting several tornado warnings. The first Tornado Warning was issued for Cook and Kane counties at around 6 p.m. Shortly after, the City of Chicago was involved. Two warnings encompassed the entire city until 7:45 p.m.
