Public health experts want to make sure Iowans are taking this heat wave seriously. Weather forecasters are predicting highs around 90 degrees or above for at least the next week, including 98 on Tuesday and near 100 next Monday. That can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially in young children, older adults and people with chronic health problems, according to the Polk County Health Department.

POLK COUNTY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO