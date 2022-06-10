ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, NE

June 10, 2022 Morning Forecast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiwanis Pancake feed happening at the Adams County Fairgrounds...

KSNB Local4

KSNB Local 4 Weathercast 6 pm

A cold front provides a brief break from the heat and some thunderstorms for the area. Kiwanis Pancake Day - creating some unique pancakes. On Tuesday, June 14 the Kiwanis Pancake Day is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Evening forecast - David Stoltz

A cold front provides a brief break from the heat and some thunderstorms for the area. On Tuesday, June 14 the Kiwanis Pancake Day is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Scorching record highs today just the beginning of a heat wave to come

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a hot and humid weekend, we’ll see temperatures come up another level today. It is a bit humid this morning, but as south and southwest winds increase in speed, dew points (how humid it feels) will come down through the day. As this drier air moves in, this will allow for temperatures to warm up quicker. This is going to push much of the area into record high territory this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid/upper 90s in the northwest corner of the Local4 viewing area to around 108° in Southwest Nebraska. For the Tri-Cities, highs are expected to get up to around 103° to 106°, which should at least tie, if not break record highs. The record is 104° in Grand Island going back to 1922. The record is 100° in Hastings going back to 1952. The record is 102° in Kearney going back to 1952. The winds that will be picking up out of the south southwest will get up around 15 to 30 mph with some gusts to 30 to 40 mph. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for a rogue thundershower this evening, but this should remain fairly isolated and severe weather is not expected. Winds will remain quite breezy ahead of an approaching cold front from the west northwest. Behind the front, winds will turn more north northwesterly and won’t be quite as strong. Low temperatures tomorrow morning will drop anywhere from the lower 60s west to the lower 80s east.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Pride

A cold front provides a brief break from the heat and some thunderstorms for the area. On Tuesday, June 14 the Kiwanis Pancake Day is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
HASTINGS, NE
Adams County, NE
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Meet Pinky the Pug From Start Over Rover!

McCain Foods is working to be more sustainable from its farms to its facilities. A cold front provides a brief break from the heat and some thunderstorms for the area. Kiwanis Pancake Day - creating some unique pancakes. Updated: 14 hours ago. On Tuesday, June 14 the Kiwanis Pancake Day...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

St. Francis announces winner of $10,000 ticket

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman was the big winner in the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation’s Ticket to Win raffle drawing on June 8. Luanne Fhuere’s ticket was drawn for the $10,000 cash grand prize during a free social event held at CHI Health St. Francis.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kiwanis Club holds 70th Pancake Day in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the 70th year, the Kiwanis Club of Hastings held their Pancake Day at the Adams County Fairgrounds. At 7 am, folks could come by and get a ticket to enjoy all the pancakes they could eat, and help the club raise money for their community projects.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Changes could be on the way for Railside

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council is set to vote on starting a project that would expand part of Railside. The project will add to the current green space with new landscaping like grass and other plants. It would take part of the parking lot just...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney may have to cut back airport plans

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - It might be back to the drawing board on plans to expand the terminal at Kearney Regional Airport. In a memo prepared for Tuesday night’s Kearney City Council meeting, Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel and Airport Manager Jim Lynaugh recommend that the council reject the lone bid for the project.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo brings the heat

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was day number two of the Nebraska high school rodeo finals and it did not disappoint. From Goat Tying to Bull Riding, the finalists for Sunday’s finals have now been determined after today, as it was a standout evening for these contestants. The 15...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Hundreds take part in Hastings pride

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Pride 2022 kicked off at Highland Park Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of people came to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, but also to protest the injustice against the community throughout the world with a march down Burlington Avenue. Attendance numbers were boosted by the grant Hastings Pride...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

South Heartland Health offers tips to prevent heat-related illness

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - High temperatures and high humidity that we experience in the summer months can not only be miserable, but can also cause a range of heat-related illnesses. “When we have extreme heat conditions, we need to take precautions against sunburn, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses,” advises Michele Bever, executive director for the South Heartland District Health Department.
WEBSTER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

New turf could be on way for Community Fieldhouse

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island’s Community Fieldhouse could be getting some new turf. The Grand Island City Council will vote Tuesday on whether or not to approve the installation of new portable turf from Mid-America Sports Construction. The company, out of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, submitted a bid for $239,003 to complete the project.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Stolen truck found burned in Adams County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen and found burned in Adams County. GIPD received a call from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office after they located a vehicle burned in rural Adams County near the county line. The vehicle was a 2013 Ram 1500 pickup.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings boys basketball team hosts youth camp

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week, the Hastings boys basketball team hosted a youth camp. Campers range from first grade, all the way to eighth and get the opportunity to perfect their skills on the game. Head coach of the Tigers basketball team Drew Danielson conducted the camp and even brought on local college basketball players to join in on the fun.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Another counterfeit $100 bill found in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Over the weekend, Grand Island Police reported that a $100 counterfeit bill was used at Indianhead Golf Course, to purchase food items. The bill had “Play Money” in the spot where a serial number should have been. Police say counterfeit bills can look...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Top wrestlers compete in the NSWCA All Star Dual

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a battle of the best in the state, the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association All Star Dual took place at Northwest High School on Saturday. The Blue team came out with the win, 46-34 with the help of Cameron Graham of Cross County, and Axtell’s Jacob Fox.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

South Heartland District Health Department

Address: 606 N Minnesota Ave. Suite 2 Hastings, Nebraska 68901. The essence of our organization exists to improve the communities health–to preserving and improving the health of residents of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties. We are committed to the principles of public health and strive to be a credible, collaborative and stable resource in our communities. Our success requires collaboration with many agencies and dedicated persons who support our mission, learn more and get involved.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College hosts massive 11-man high school football camp

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College football is in the midst of hosting its 11-man team camp with three sessions being completed Monday. Despite triple-digit temperatures outside, players were still eager to participate. “This is the first hot, hot day that we’ve had it feels like all summer,” Hastings College...
HASTINGS, NE

