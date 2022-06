NEW ORLEANS — A Heat Advisory is now in effect until 7 p.m. for "feels like" temperatures up to 110 degrees. Highs will reach 92-96 degrees and heat index values will range from 104-110 degrees. Ways to fight heat exhaustion and heat stroke include drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room and staying out of the sun. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Limit strenuous activities and take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Never leave children and pets unattended in vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and call 911 in the case of a heat stroke.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO