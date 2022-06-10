ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Few strong showers possible later today

By Daniel Phillips
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEyKB_0g6fD4nX00

The forecast has a new wrinkle to it on Friday as a few showers and storms could wrap around into Acadiana from the east, with a handful of strong thunderstorms possible.

There is a chance for some severe weather later in the late afternoon and evening, although better severe chances will exist to the east.

Daniel Phillips

These thunderstorms will be capable of producing some small to medium sized hail and strong gusty winds, all accompanied with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

In the meantime temperatures will push into the low 90s with a mostly sunny start which is going to help push the heat index into the triple digits.

Our best chance for some heat relief will be the scattered showers Friday afternoon, although they won't offer much relief for the lows which will remain in the upper 70s.

Daniel Phillips

Friday is our best chance of rain, but spotty showers will still be possible on Saturday afternoon although a lot fewer storms expected.

The remainder of the weekend looks like it will remain very quiet with temperatures in the mid 90s and a little sunnier over the next several days.

This means it will be hot as we get into another dry work week next week.

